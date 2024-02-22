Lionel Messi provides first assist of the MLS season as Inter Miami take lead against Real Salt Lake

Lionel Messi has already registered an assist to his name as Inter Miami took the lead against Real Salt Lake in their MLS 2024 season opener on Wednesday, February 21.

Robert Taylor gave the Herons the lead in the 39th minute with Messi turning provider.

The Argentina captain played a well-measured ball to Taylor. The Finland international was in a tight angle but decided to shoot. Taylor found the back of the net after Zac MacMath made a horrific error in the Real Salt Lake goal.

Here is Inter Miami's opening goal:

The game against Real Salt Lake is Lionel Messi's seventh in the MLS since his move to the Herons. He has one goal and three assists to his name.

Messi has now bagged an assist in his first appearance this term. last season, Tata Martino's side failed to qualify for the playoffs. Whether Messi can lead the team to a play-off spot this season remains to be seen.

Mikel Arteta makes interesting claim about Inter Miami superstar Lionel Messi

While Lionel Messi is currently at Inter Miami, he left behind a tremendous legacy in European football. Over the years, Messi tormented many big teams in European competitions.

Arsenal were one of his favorite victims during Messi's Barcelona days. Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta recently name-dropped the 36-year-old, as well as Bayern Munich, as the Gunners' primary obstacles in the past. He said (via GOAL):

“Someone called Messi was another obstacle, as well, and Bayern Munich. This competition is what it is. It comes down to details and you need your players at your best."

Messi played six games against Arsenal in the UCL, winning four, drawing one and losing the other. He scored a remarkable nine goals and provided two assists in those matches.

Messi famously scored four goals against the Gunners in the UEFA Champions League 2009-10 quarter-finals.