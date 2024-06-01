Lionel Messi ranked second in list of most valuable MLS footballers as 23-year-old star tops charts

Inter Miami ace Lionel Messi has been ranked as the second-most valuable player in the MLS, only behind Argentina teammate Thiago Almada. Messi has come into the MLS as one of the greatest footballers ever, and won his eighth Ballon d'Or last year, but is not the most valuable in the league.

David Beckham's Inter Miami were rock-bottom in the MLS when he convinced Messi to move Stateside from Europe in July 2023. The Argentine great oversaw an immediate turnaround in the side, leading them to success in the Leagues Cup and resulting in improved form in the league.

This season, Lionel Messi has been instrumental in leading his side to the summit of the MLS, scoring 11 goals and providing 12 assists. His performances this season and before led to his inclusion in the list of most valuable players in the league by TransferRoom.

Messi is valued at £14.9 million, just behind 23-year-old star Thiago Almada, who has a valuation of £17.7 million. The Atlanta United star was part of the Argentina squad that conquered the world in Qatar two years ago.

Almada has three goals and two assists to his name in the MLS this season after a slow start to the season. He was instrumental as his side ended a nine-game winless run with a win over Lionel Messi's Inter Miami during the week, providing an assist in the 3-1 win.

Thiago Almada was the first and only active MLS player to win the FIFA World Cup in 2022. He is not expected to remain in the MLS for much longer, with multiple clubs in Europe linked with him in the summer transfer window.

Lionel Messi wins MLS Goal of the Matchday with Atlanta United strike

Lionel Messi's goal against Atlanta United on Wednesday (May 29) has been voted as the Goal of the Matchday for Matchday 17 of the 2024 MLS season. The 36-year-old captured over half of the total votes from fans with another fine strike from outside the box.

With his side trailing 2-0 at home, Messi thrashed a shot into the bottom corner with remarkable precision from the top of the box. The goal halved the deficit and won 53.2% of the votes for the Goal of the Matchday award.

Lionel Messi's effort beat competition from LAFC's Mateusz Bogusz, Atlanta United's Saba Lobjanidze and DC United's Christian Benteke. The Inter Miami captain will feature once more for the side against St. Louis City before jetting off for the Copa America.