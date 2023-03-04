Lionel Messi could reach historic feat after getting Argentina call-up

The Argentina national team recently announced 35 players, including Lionel Messi, who have been selected for the upcoming friendlies against Panama and Curacao.

The last time Messi wore La Albiceleste's iconic jersey was during their victorious campaign at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. He guided his country to the final, eventually securing the trophy after beating Kylian Mbappe and France.

Messi has scored 98 goals for his country in his illustrious career and is only two goals shy of the coveted milestone of 100 international goals. He would become only the third man in football history to achieve this feat.

The record for the most international goals in men's football is held by Cristiano Ronaldo, who has an incredible tally of 118 goals in 196 appearances for Portugal.

All eyes will be on the Argentine maestro during the upcoming international break to see if he can etch his name in the record books again. He will currently be preparing for PSG's upcoming Round of 16 second-leg tie against Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League.

Gabriel Heinze reacts to threats from gunmen against Lionel Messi's family

Newell's Old Boys head coach Gabriel Heinze expressed his deep concern over the recent threats directed towards Lionel Messi and his family by gunmen in Rosario. Newell's Old Boys is Messi's childhood club, where he played before his move to Barcelona in 2000.

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport



The message read: "Messi, we're waiting for you. [Rosario Mayor Pablo Javkin] is also a drug trafficker, so he won't take care of you." Gunmen in Argentina left a threatening message for Lionel Messi after opening fire at a supermarket owned by his wife's family, per @AP The message read: "Messi, we're waiting for you. [Rosario Mayor Pablo Javkin] is also a drug trafficker, so he won't take care of you." Gunmen in Argentina left a threatening message for Lionel Messi after opening fire at a supermarket owned by his wife's family, per @AP The message read: "Messi, we're waiting for you. [Rosario Mayor Pablo Javkin] is also a drug trafficker, so he won't take care of you." https://t.co/xFrcpgFcRA

The dreadful incident involved a group of gunmen who fired shots at a shop owned by Messi's in-laws in Rosario. A message specifically dedicated to the Argentine skipper was left at the location (via Marca):

"Messi we are waiting for you, (the mayor of Rosario, Pablo) Javkin is also a drug dealer, he will not take care of you."

Gabriel Heinze, Lionel Messi's former teammate with Argentina, revealed that the situation could keep the playmaker from returning to Rosario. He stated (via Marca):

"This is an attack on everything, on every person and everything that this is. Of course, this alienates Leo and anyone else. We are talking about this because it's Leo, but there are also many guys who would like to return (to Argentina)."

Paul Merson predicts the result of Liverpool vs Man Utd and other PL GW 26 fixtures! Click here

Poll : 0 votes