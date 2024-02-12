Lionel Messi reacts as Argentina beat Brazil 1-0 to secure Paris Olympics 2024 spot

Argentina captain Lionel Messi reacted on Instagram to his under-23 side securing a spot in the 2024 Olympics in Paris.

La Albiceleste managed to defeat Brazil 1-0 on Sunday (February 11) to book their place as one of the two South American countries in the competition. Brazil, who won gold at the Tokyo Olympics, will not be defending their title this time around.

Following this victory, Messi was quick to react on Instagram and wrote:

"Vamos."

Messi can participate in the tournament as one of the three over-23 players that are allowed under the regulations. When asked about the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner's potential inclusion, Javier Mascherano, the team's coach, said (via Mundo Deportivo):

“Everyone already knows my friendship with Leo (Messi), the friendly that I have. A player like him has the doors open to accompany us, after that it depends on him and his commitments, obviously."

"You have to be cautious, obviously we are going to talk. With Leo and Angel we have a spectacular relationship, we are friends. As a coach, I have the obligation of inviting them but one understands that they have other commitments and it will depend on that, it is not that simple."

Messi has already won gold at the Olympics with Argentina, back in 2008. Currently, he's looking ahead to MLS action with Inter Miami, which is set to commence on February 21 against Real Salt Lake.

Dani Carvajal unable to pick between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo (left) and Lionel Messi

Real Madrid star Dani Carvajal was unable to settle the everlasting GOAT debate between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Carvajal went up against the Argentine superstar on numerous occasions when Messi represented Barcelona. Meanwhile, he shared the pitch 166 times with Ronaldo at the Santiago Bernabeu and recorded 15 joint goal contributions.

When asked to pick between the two, the Spanish defender said (via GOAL):

"Messi or Ronaldo? I put them on the same level. I don’t prefer one over the other. They are monsters in every sense of the word, and I could not choose neither this, nor that. I think they are very different."

Messi has scored an incredible 715 senior club career goals and has won the UEFA Champions League thrice. He's won La Liga 10 times and the Ligue 1 twice.

Meanwhile, Ronaldo has notched up 739 strikes in club football, with five Champions League titles to his name. He's also a three-time Premier League and two-time La Liga champion.