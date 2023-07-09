Lionel Messi reacts on Instagram as Antonela Roccuzzo sizzles in pink bikini on vacation

Lionel Messi reacted as his wife Antonela Roccuzzo sizzled fans with a pink bikini snap on Instagram. Roccuzzo posted a photo of herself as she spent time by the beach.

Messi and the family are set to move to Miami as the Argentina captain joins MLS side Inter Miami as a free agent. The American city in Florida is known for its exotic beaches.

Roccuzzo seemingly gave fans a teaser of her future life with her latest post. Even Messi was left spellbound by the picture. The 2022 FIFA World Cup winner commented on it:

"😍❤️"

Lionel Messi's comment under Antonela Roccuzzo's latest Instagram post

Roccuzzo had previously uploaded a snap of Messi enjoying downtime as the 36-year-old stood by the water shirtless. The family is enjoying their vacation.

Messi, however, will return to business soon. He is set to be presented as an Inter Miami player on July 16, 7:30 pm ET.

Here's how Antonela Roccuzzo wished Lionel Messi on his 36th birthday

Lionel Messi, one of the greatest footballers of all time, turned 36 on June 24. Fans and fellow professionals poured their wishes to the Argentina captain on his special personal day.

Antonela Roccuzzo also wished the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner in style. She posted an adorable family snap to wish Messi on his birthday.

Roccuzzo wrote on her Instagram post:

"Happy Birthday my love @leomessi !!! We love you infinitely [red heart emoji]"

The post has amassed over 8 million likes on Instagram. It shouldn't be surprising given Roccuzzo has a staggering 36 million followers on the platform.

Apart from his exploits on the football pitch, Messi is known as a great family man. He is often seen spending time with his kids and wife. The bond was yet again on display through Roccuzzo's heartfelt birthday wish.

Poll : 0 votes