Lionel Messi reacts on Instagram as Inter Miami begin 2024 pre season with draw at El Salvador

Inter Miami superstar Lionel Messi provided his thoughts on social media after the Florida side opened their pre-season tour with a stalemate against El Salvador.

In an Instagram post, he wrote:

"We start the preseason..."

Messi played for just the first half as Inter Miami played out a 0-0 draw against El Salvador at the Cuscatlan Stadium. It marked the first time the Argentine superstar suited up for the MLS side alongside former teammate Luis Suarez, who completed a move to the Herons in December 2023.

However, the pair were unable to break the deadlock. The two, alongside Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba, were rested for the second half. Inter Miami dominated possession, keeping 67% of the ball and managing to get three shots on target, but could not find the back of the net.

They will continue their pre-season tour with the Cotton Bowl fixture against FC Dallas on 22 January. Following that, they will travel to Saudi Arabia to face Al-Hilal and Al-Nassr. A tour to Asia follows before they begin their 2024 MLS campaign against Real Salt Lake on 21 February.

German football legend questions decision to hand Lionel Messi FIFA's The Best trophy

German footballing icon Lothar Matthaus has stated that Lionel Messi did not deserve to win 2023 FIFA The Best Player of the Year award over Erling Haaland. Speaking to Sky Deutschland, Matthaus claimed that the Argentine superstar did not win any major trophy in the year.

Matthaus said, via GOAL:

“He [Lionel Messi] can't be the winner this time. I think he was the best footballer of the last 20 years, but he has been in Paris and Miami, where he is now creating a hype, and not won any major titles.”

The 1990 Ballon d'Or winner went on to explain why Erling Haaland should have been the winner, adding:

“If you look at the great successes, there is no way past Manchester City and - when choosing the best player - Erling Haaland. He won the most important titles with Man City, his strike rate was impressive. That should be decisive when you choose the best and most important player - and that was Haaland.”

Following a sensational World Cup, Messi was unable to replicate the success with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). They lifted Ligue 1 but failed in the Champions League, falling in the Round of 16. In the summer, the 36-year-old completed a switch to Inter Miami. He fired the side to a Leagues Cup triumph, scoring 10 goals in seven games.

Haaland, meanwhile, enjoyed a fantastic first season with Manchester City. He bagged 52 goals and nine assists in 53 appearances in the campaign as City won a historic treble.