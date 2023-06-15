Lionel Messi reacts on social media after Argentina's 2-0 win over Australia

Argentina captain Lionel Messi reacted on social media after helping La Albiceleste secure a 2-0 win over Australia in a friendly in Beijing on Thursday.

Messi scored the opener in the second minute. After making space for himself with a trademark mazy run, the Argentine found the back of the net with a curler from outside the area.

He has now scored 103 international goals. The Argentina captain reacted to the team's performance as he posted on Instagram:

"Enjoying with the @afaseleccion. Thank you very much to all the fans in China for the incredible support you always show us!!"

The reigning world champions will next play Indonesia in Jakarta as their Asian tour continues. Messi, along with Nicolas Otamendi and Angel Di Maria, have been rested for the upcoming clash by manager Lionel Scaloni.

Will Lionel Messi play 2026 FIFA World Cup?

Lionel Messi's participation in the 2026 FIFA World Cup is uncertain at this point. Messi said after the win against Australia that if the team hadn't won the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, he wouldn't have continued to play for the national team.

He also said that the team is growing, and a new cycle has begun. Messi added that he's enjoying the process and nothing more. The 35-year-old said (via All About Argentina Twitter):

“We always enjoy being here. A new cycle begins. This continues, and we have to think about what comes next. We continue with the same idea and looking to continue growing. To be honest, if we hadn't been the World Champions. … I wouldn't be in the national team anymore.”

Messi remains a key player for Argentina despite his age. His performance against Australia showed that the legendary power is far from being on the wane, as he was arguably one the best player on the pitch in Beijing against the Socceroos.

