Lionel Messi reacts on social media after magnificent debut performance for Inter Miami

Lionel Messi took to social media to express his delight after helping Inter Miami deat Cruz Azul 2-1 in the Leagues Cup on his debut on Friday, July 21.

The Argentinian icon participated in his first training session with his new club Inter Miami on Tuesday, July 18. Having only recently linked with up the squad, he had to settle for a place on the bench as Gerardo Martino's side faced Cruz Azul.

Lionel Messi eventually came on for American teenager Benjamin Cremaschi in the 54th minute to make his debut for the Herons, who were leading 1-0 at the time. The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner also took the captain's armband from DeAndre Yedlin as he entered the pitch.

Cruz Azul appeared determined to rain on the 2022 FIFA World Cup winner's parade as they netted an equalizer 11 minutes after his entry. However, the superstar went on to grab headlines by snatching a stoppage-time winner with a stunning free-kick goal in the 94th minute.

Reflecting on the game, Messi said that it was important for Inter Miami to kick off the Leagues Cup with a win. The former Barcelona superstar added that he is keen to guide the Major League Soccer club to greater heights.

"Let's go! It was very important to start this Leagues Cup with a victory for us and also for all our people. And we go on," Lionel Messi wrote on Instagram.

The win against Cruz Azul sees Inter Miami sit atop Group J of the Leagues Cup with three points. With a game against Atlanta United coming up on Tuesday, July 25, Martino and Co. are in the driving seat to qualify for the knockout stages of the tournament.

How did Lionel Messi fare for Inter Miami against Cruz Azul?

Having come on as a second-half substitute, Lionel Messi was only on the pitch for 36 minutes against Cruz Azul. He, nevertheless, made a significant impact for Inter Miami, netting a last-minute winner. With a FotMob rating of 7.5, the superstar was the joint-fourth-best player for the MLS outfit.

The Argentinian icon had 35 touches of the ball during his time on the pitch but was dispossessed just twice. He had two shots on target, while another one was blocked. The 36-year-old, meanwhile, was caught offside once.

Lionel Messi completed 24 passes with 92% accuracy. He played five passes into the final third and created one chance. The former Paris Saint-Germain talisman also played two long balls with 100% accuracy.