Lionel Messi reacts on social media after starring in Inter Miami's 4-0 win over Atlanta United

Lionel Messi posted photos from Inter Miami's win over Atlanta United right after the final whistle at the DRV PNK Stadium. The Argentine did not write any caption but simply posted some images with two check marks and tagged the Leagues Cup official handle to mark their second win in as many games.

The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner scored a brace in his first start for the club and followed it up with an assist in the second half. The performance from the Argentine saw him linking up well with his teammates and helped them seal a 4-0 win.

Taking to Instagram, Messi posted eight photos from the match - starting from his first goal to celebrating his second.

Inter Miami have sealed their place in the Round of 32 with the two wins and are now waiting to find out their next opponents. As for Cruz Azul and Atlanta United, the two sides Lionel Messi's club defeated in the Leagues Cup, they face off on Saturday with the winner advancing to the next round.

'Dream come true' for David Beckham as Lionel Messi joins Inter Miami

David Beckham was emotional at the unveiling of Lionel Messi and stated that it was a dream come true for him. He added that it was the right step in the next phase of MLS and that he could not wait to see the Argentine in Inter Miami colors.

He was quoted by the official club website as saying:

"Ten years ago, when I started my journey to build a new team in Miami, I said that I dreamt of bringing the greatest players in the world to this amazing city. Players who shared the ambition I had when I joined LA Galaxy to help grow football in the USA and to build a legacy for the next generation in this sport that we love so much."

He added:

"Today that dream came true. I couldn't be prouder that a player of Leo's caliber is joining our club, but I am also delighted to welcome a good friend, an amazing person and his beautiful family to join our Inter Miami community. The next phase of our adventure starts here, and I can't wait to see Leo take to the pitch."

While Lionel Messi has played two matches for Inter Miami, his MLS debut is still weeks away. Inter Miami's next league game is against Charlotte FC on August 20.