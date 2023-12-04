Lionel Messi refers to MLS as 'minor league' as he refuses to rule out playing 2026 FIFA World Cup with Argentina

Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi recently referred to Major League Soccer (MLS) as a 'minor league' while speaking about the trajectory of his decorated career.

Speaking to New York Post in an interview, the Argentine was asked about his plans for 2024 and what his priorities would be.

"I said it several times and it is a reality – I will always try to compete to the maximum and I am the first to know when I can be there and when I can’t.

"I am also aware that I went to a minor league, but a lot happens because of the way one faces it and competes."

Lionel Messi joined Inter Miami in July 2023 following the expiration of his contract with former employers Paris Saint-Germain. His annual earnings on the current deal are around $50-60 million, which also sees him pocket a cut of Apple's MLS Season Pass' profits.

Since arriving in Miami, Messi has made 14 appearances for the club, scoring 11 goals and providing five assists in a mercurial start to his career at his new club.

However, Inter Miami could not finish the season as they had intended and missed out on the Eastern Conference Playoffs by some distance as they finished 14th of 15 teams.

Lionel Messi, who won a remarkable eighth Ballon d'Or this year, has hinted at playing on until the 2026 FIFA World Cup, and also mentioned he has his sights set on defending Argentina's Copa America.

"As long as I feel good and I can continue to deliver, I’m going to (continue playing with Argentina). All I’m thinking about today is getting to the Copa América and being able to play in it.

"Then time will tell whether I’ll be at the World Cup or not. I’m going to be at an age (39) that normally doesn’t allow me to play in the World Cup."

Lionel Messi is currently enjoying the offseason, with the new MLS season earmarked to commence in the new year.

Reliving Lionel Messi's 1000th professional football game

A year ago on December 3, 2022, Lionel Messi and Argentina faced off against a resilient and dogged Australian side in the round of 16 of the FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Goals from Messi and Julian Alvarez saw the Albiceleste secure the win and qualify for the next round despite Enzo Fernandez's late own-goal proving to be a hiccup.

The Inter Miami forward had an incredible game that night. He passed the ball with 88% accuracy, including four key passes and one long ball. He also won four duels and attempted six shots, with two of those on target.

You can watch his highlights from that game below:

Having made 180 appearances for Argentina already, Lionel Messi could be well within touching distance of a double-century by the time the 2026 World Cup rolls around.