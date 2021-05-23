Lionel Messi regrets not swapping jersey with two Real Madrid legends

Lionel Messi has revealed he regrets not swapping jerseys with Ronaldo Nazario and Roberto Carlos. The Barcelona star believes he should have started trading jerseys early in his career and asked for the jerseys of legends when he was still a youngster.

Lionel Messi has a huge jersey collection, having swapped them after almost every game throughout his career. The Argentine has showcased his swapped jerseys, and all the top footballers have been spotted in them.

From Marco van Basten against Göteborg to Lionel Messi at Parc des Princes, we've picked out the best goal from every Champions League season so far 🤤#UCLfinal pic.twitter.com/GeNv21VL7L — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) May 21, 2021

However, Ronaldo Nazario and Roberto Carlos are not a part of the collection, which Lionel Messi regrets. The Barcelona star was speaking in an interview with Diario Ole when he made the revelation.

He said:

"I started to like jerseys or souvenirs when I got older, I didn't pay attention to that before. I regret not asking the shirts from players I've faced when I was just a kid and starting out – like Ronaldo's [R9] or Roberto Carlos. I would've liked those shirts."

Lionel Messi on his fans

Lionel Messi is a well-known figure all over the world, and that makes it difficult for the Argentine to step out of his house. The Barcelona star claims it is difficult to do 'normal things' as people want to take photos with him.

He said:

"Is it difficult to be Messi? Sometimes you want to go unnoticed or just want to do normal things and going to places where there are loads of people or in a shopping mall, that's more complicated – but it's not about being recognized and all the photos."

Messi signing shirts in his car today pic.twitter.com/bH7cB9UiRk — J. (donate pinned) (@MessiIizer) May 20, 2021

However, he is thankful to his fans as they have treated him well for years. He thanked the fans and wished them the best as the pandemic continues to stall everyday life worldwide.

"I'm grateful for the way they've always treated me. I know that Argentine people love me a lot, despite how we've gone through many difficult years. I know things are tough because of the virus. Let's hope we can move forward."

Lionel Messi is yet to sign a new deal with Barcelona but reports suggest he will be staying at the club.