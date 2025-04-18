Lionel Messi responds when asked if he'll feature for Argentina at the 2026 FIFA World Cup

Lionel Messi has revealed that he will decide whether to play in the 2026 FIFA World Cup later this year. He acknowledged that he is thinking about making it to the Argentina squad but has yet to make the final call.

Speaking to Argentine journalist Quique Wolff, Messi shared that playing at the World Cup next year is something he is thinking about, but remains unsure. He hinted that a call would be taken based on how he performs for Inter Miami. The Barcelona legend said via AlbicelesteTalk:

"This year will be the important to see what I decide regarding the 2026 World Cup. I would lie if I told you I'm not thinking about that [Playing the World Cup]."

Messi's club teammate, Luis Suarez, spoke about the Argentine ace last week, claiming the diminutive magician is keen on playing in next year's FIFA World Cup. When Suarez was quizzed about whether they talk about retirement, the Uruguayan star replied via ESPN:

"We do talk [about it]. Jokingly, many times, but he [Messi] also has that desire to play in next year's World Cup. Obviously, after being away from the national team for a while, that desire is fading more on my side than on his, but we haven't talked about it [retirement] yet."

Although Suarez has called time on his Uruguay career, Lionel Messi has continued playing after winning the World Cup in 2022. He was not a part of the Argentina squad for the qualifiers last month due to an injury.

Inter Miami boss backs Lionel Messi to play the 2026 FIFA World Cup

Javier Mascherano has claimed that Lionel Messi is fit to play at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The Inter Miami boss said that the Argentine forward is in the right mindset, but the decision will have to be made on his own, and said via GOAL:

"The physical side and the legs, I have no doubt about it. The mindset, too. But those are personal decisions. It’s his decision whether he'll play in the World Cup or not. I don't have to give my opinion. I can't tell you because I'm not inside his head. What I can tell you as an Argentine, I clearly want him to play. The decisions are very personal. I try not to interfere. And I can tell you my wish — it’s not my opinion — my wish is, hopefully (he plays), first as an Argentine, second as a fan of this sport. We’ll see."

Lionel Messi has been dealing with muscle injuries in the last year, but has remained a key part of the Inter Miami side and the Argentine national team.

About the author Sripad Sripad is a veteran Sportskeeda football journalist, who has been with the company for around 9.5 years. His tryst with writing happened in class XI when he started penning blogs, and his foray into football was during the early 2000s, watching matches with his cousins.



Sripad has been a Chelsea fan through and through since the age of 9 and can watch their 2012 Champions League triumph on repeat. The undisputed ‘GOAT’ according to him is Lionel Messi and his favorite managers are Jose Mourinho and Sir Alex Ferguson. Apart from popular European leagues, he also likes to follow other leagues like the MLS, Saudi Pro League, Eredivisie, and Liga MX.



Sripad believes in only using the right sources for his articles, and is an expert in understanding how to get the right quotes for each news to provide proper background information. His exploits have led him to become a popular figure in European Football and interviewing Premier League legends such as Alan Shearer, Shay Given, Paul Dickov, and John Barnes. His articles have been much revered amongst the football fraternity and have been shared by the likes of John Terry, Gary Lineker, and Declan Rice.



If given a chance to change a football rule, Sripad wants VAR to be fully automated and offside rules to be less stringent. When not working, he likes to watch past Formula 1 races and play FIFA. Know More