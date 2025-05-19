Lionel Messi responds when asked about signing new contract to stay at Inter Miami after 3-0 defeat against Orlando City

Inter Miami captain Lionel Messi has provided a simple response after he was confronted on his plans for the future at the club. The 37-year-old was in the thick of the action throughout as his side succumbed to a 3-0 defeat against rivals Orlando City at home.

The future of Messi has been a major talking point this season already, seeing as his contract is set to expire at the end of the season. The Argentine great was faced with the question of whether he is close to extending his contract with the Herons. When asked directly about his contract situation, Messi brushed off the question with a brief response. “No, no. I know nothing about it,” he said with a short laugh before heading to the locker room.

Inter Miami co-owner Jorge Mas has spoken multiple times in public about how a new contract for Lionel Messi is a priority for the club. He wishes to have the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner lead the team to their 25,000-capacity new home next year.

Messi was part of a disappointing defeat for Javier Mascherano's side at home to Florida rivals Orlando City, one that leaves them in fifth place in the Eastern Conference. The former Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) man has not scored in each of his last two games for the Herons, who are struggling for form.

Lionel Messi has been on the books of Inter Miami since the summer of 2023, winning the Leagues Cup and Supporters Shield since then. The Argentina international is set to feature at the FIFA Club World Cup with his teammates next month, and a decision on his future will be reached in due time.

Lionel Messi fails to inspire Inter Miami in Orlando thrashing

Lionel Messi did not manage to inspire his Inter Miami team to victory in their MLS meeting with Orlando City on Sunday. The Herons suffered a 3-0 defeat in front of their fans, losing to their rivals for the first time in two years.

Luis Suarez made his return to the squad in attack, playing alongside Messi and a surprise Jordi Alba in an attacking role. The star-studded lineup did not prevent Orlando from taking the lead through Luis Muriel in the 43rd minute. They doubled their lead in the 53rd minute through Marco Pasalic to gain a stranglehold on the game.

Substitute Dagur Dan Thorhallsson added a third deep into stoppage time to seal the win for Orlando City. Lionel Messi managed just two shots on target but won nine duels, more than any player in the game. He also completed more dribbles than anyone on either side, won more fouls, and created three chances.

