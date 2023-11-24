Lionel Messi could return to Barcelona and face Cristiano Ronaldo in star-studded match as date and ticket details come to light: Reports

Lionel Messi could reportedly return to Barcelona and face Cristiano Ronaldo for a Legends XI match in November 2024.

According to Football Transfers, La Blaugrana wishes to give the Argentine icon a proper farewell after the player's several years of service for the club. Messi decided to part ways with the Spanish giants in 2021 when he joined the French side Paris Saint-Germain.

Despite rumors of a potential return to Barcelona this summer, Messi preferred a move to MLS club Inter Miami. After 20 years with the Catalan side, the 36-year-old attacker finished with 778 senior team appearances, bagging 672 goals and 303 assists. He won La Liga 10 times and the UEFA Champions League thrice with the club, among other honors.

The aforementioned report claims that Messi will be called to take part in a Legends match on Nov. 29, 2024. The event, which will coincide with the club's 125th anniversary, could also involve Barcelona legends David Villa, Ronaldinho, and Cesc Fabregas, among others.

The report also suggests that invites will be handed out to a host of Real Madrid legends. Along with Sergio Ramos, Zinedine Zidane, Gareth Bale, and David Beckham, it is believed that Cristiano Ronaldo will be requested to play the match.

Given that several other footballing greats will be asked to lace up a pair of boots once again, the ticket prices for this match are reported to be set at €250.

Inter Miami deny agreement to Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo's face-off in Riyadh Season Cup

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo's fans had their hopes up as Inter Miami and Al-Nassr were reported to face each other in the Riyadh Season Cup friendly tournament in February.

However, the Herons have come out to clarify that the club failed to sanction the aforementioned match as they prepare for the 2024 MLS season. Inter Miami's Communications Department said in an official statement on Nov. 22 (via ESPN):

"Earlier today, an announcement was issued stating that Inter Miami CF is scheduled to play in the Riyadh Season Cup. This is inaccurate."

The statement comes as a huge blow for all those hoping for the two legends to go toe-to-toe once more. So far, the pair have faced each other 36 times in their professional careers, with Messi winning 16 of those matches while losing 11.