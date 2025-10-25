Lionel Messi reveals why he signed new contract at Inter Miami as Argentina captain opens up on ‘easy’ decision

Lionel Messi has opened up on why he decided to extend his stay at Inter Miami. On Thursday, October 23, the 38-year-old signed a three-year contract extension with the Florida-based club until the end of 2028.

Messi's previous deal was set to expire at the end of 2025, which led to speculations about his future as he stepped into the final months of his contract. However, the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner has revealed that penning a new deal was an easy decision.

In a recent interview with NBC Nightly News (via GOAL), the Argentine skipper cited the lifestyle in Miami as a major reason for his contract extension, as he and his family enjoy living in the city.

"Honestly, I felt really good during the year. I'm happy living in Miami, as is my family, and honestly, the decision was easy," Messi said.

He added that he also considered his mental and physical health while deciding to continue with the Herons, saying:

“I've always said that I’ll base my decision on how I feel day to day and how I feel physically and mentally to continue playing and to continue being part of this club."

Lionel Messi's new deal will see him lead Inter Miami into their new stadium - Miami Freedom Park - which is set to be launched next year. It also suggests that the Argentine will continue to play until the age of 41.

Lionel Messi marks contract renewal with brace in MLS playoff opener

Lionel Messi was the hero for Inter Miami once again as he propelled his side to a comfortable 3-1 win over Nashville SC in the MLS Cup playoffs on Saturday, October 25.

Days after signing a contract extension, the Argentine led the Herons in their best-of-three MLS Round One playoff opener against Nashville. Messi opened the scoring in the 18th minute and was invloved in Tadeo Allende's goal for Inter Miami's second (62'), before adding another in second-half stoppage time at the Chase Stadium.

The 38-year-old was notably handed the MLS Golden Boot before kick-off after netting 29 times in 28 outings during the regular season. Lionel Messi's brace against Nashville was his first-ever MLS post-season brace, taking his tally to three goals and an assist in four playoff matches.

