Lionel Messi or Ronaldinho? Former Barcelona star Bojan Krkic picks his favorite between the 2 Blaugrana legends

Former FC Barcelona forward Bojan Krkic has given his verdict on who he believes is the better player between Lionel Messi and Ronaldinho. Krkic, who played with both legends at Camp Nou, ultimately picked Messi as the greatest player in football history.

During an interview on TalkSPORT’s “Drive” with Andy Goldstein and Darren Bent, Krkic was asked if Ronaldinho was the greatest player of all time. He said:

“It’s difficult to say this; I don’t think so. Probably it’s Messi because Messi is playing fantastic football over 20 years which is something unbelievable. But Ronaldinho played probably two or three years at the top level, but for those two or three years he was unstoppable.”

Krkic, who emerged from Barca's La Masia academy and played four seasons for the club, admitted that he was starstruck by Ronaldinho's talent. However, he also acknowledged Messi's incredible consistency over the years.

Krkic further added:

"Messi is unbelievable, especially through all the years that he played, and he’s still playing and winning all the trophies that he achieved already."

During his time at Barcelona, Ronaldinho scored 94 goals in 207 appearances and won two La Liga titles, a Champions League, and a Ballon d'Or. On the other hand, Lionel Messi scored a staggering 672 goals in 778 appearances for Barcelona, winning 10 La Liga titles, seven Copa del Rey titles, and four Champions Leagues, in addition to seven Ballon d'Or awards.

Messi, who left Barcelona in 2021 to join PSG, could return to the Catalonian giants this summer. The Argentine superstar will become a free agent on June 30, and reports suggest that Barca are working on a deal to bring him back.

Whether the La Liga side can overcome their financial challenges to afford Messi's wages remains to be seen. Nevertheless, Krkic's endorsement of Messi as the best player ever reinforces the Argentine's stature among his former teammates.

Jordi Alba considering offers to leave Barcelona this summer - Reports

Jordi Alba's agents have been spotted at Barcelona's office, sparking rumors that the defender is considering offers to leave the club this summer, as per Football Espana.

The Blaugrana are keen to move the veteran defender on, as he is set to earn an astounding €38m due to wage deferrals from previous years. However, Alba's camp has denied that they spoke about a contract termination or a reduction in his wages during the meeting.

Alba joined Barcelona from Valencia in 2012 and has since made 456 appearances for the Blaugrana, scoring 27 goals and providing 99 assists.

