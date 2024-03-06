Lionel Messi, Ronaldinho and more: Arsenal star Jorginho builds his perfect footballer

Arsenal midfielder Jorginho has assembled his perfect footballer by combining some of the most renowned players in history, including Lionel Messi and Ronaldinho.

The 32-year-old midfielder began with the left foot, giving that to Lionel Messi, who is well-known for his 672 goals and 303 assists while playing for Barcelona. The legendary Argentine is currently at Inter Miami, where he has scored 20 goals in just 17 games at the age of 36.

Jorginho's choice for right foot is Ronaldinho. The Brazilian sensation was renowned for his dribbling and style of play. Also at Barcelona with Messi, he played 207 games, scoring 94 goals and providing 70 assists.

For speed, the Arsenal midfielder opted for Ronaldo Nazario. The former Brazilian striker is presently the president of Real Valladolid. However, in his days on the pitch, Fenomeno was a terrifying goal scorer at every club he played for, thanks to his powerful bursts of speed. He was also one of the few players in history to have played for both Barcelona and Real Madrid.

For football IQ, Jorginho mentioned Andres Iniesta, who is currently playing in the United Arab Emirates at age 39. Together with Lionel Messi, Xavi, and Sergio Busquets, the legendary Spaniard was a massive part of Barcelona's golden years.

Lastly, for mentality, Jorginho went for Gennaro Gattuso. The AC Milan legend was a world-class midfield destroyer in his day, playing 468 games for the Italian giants. He notably received 121 yellow cards, but only got sent off with a straight red card once throughout his time at the San Siro.

Lionel Messi's retirement required for new talents to shine: Erling Haaland

Manchester City striker Erling Haaland has spoken about Lionel Messi's standing in the game. The legendary Argentine now plays for Inter Miami in the US, but he has continued to win awards often picked up by players in Europe. Most recently, he won FIFA The Best Men's Player.

Erling Haaland discussed Messi ahead of Manchester City's Champions League matchup with FC Copenhagen. The forward said there was little chance for other players with the diminutive magician still playing (via Daily Post):

"Maybe he [Messi] has to retire for someone else to be regarded as the best."

There are many fans who will choose between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo when deciding the greatest player in the world currently. Though both players have since left the European landscape entirely, it has remained difficult for other players like Haaland and Kylian Mbappe to win the Ballon d'Or.