Lionel Messi's 2022 FIFA World Cup final boots reveal touching tribute to wife Antonella and 3 kids

Amazing details about Lionel Messi's 2022 FIFA World Cup final boots have emerged.

The Argentina captain wore specially customized Adidas X Speedportal Leyenda boots during the tournament. The boots were of golden color with a blue and white border in between to pay tribute to his country. They had his wife Antonella Roccuzzo and his children's names printed on them.

On the side of his left boot, Messi's youngest son Ciro Messi's name has been written at the top. His wife Roccuzzo's name was written below with the words 'Anto'.

On the side of his right boot, the words "Thiago 02 11 12" and "Mateo 11 09 15" were printed. This was to signify the names of his other two children and their dates of birth.

If the boots had any lucky charm attached to them as well is unknown. However, they will certainly go down in history as Argentina lifted the FIFA World Cup trophy after a penalty shootout win against France.

The game ended all square after extra time. Messi bagged a brace, with Angel di Maria scoring another, and Kylian Mbappe scored a hat-trick during a 3-3 stalemate.

Emiliano Martinez denied Kingsley Coman in the shootout while Aurelien Tchouameni placed his effort wide of the post. La Albiceleste scored from all five of their efforts to be crowned world champions.

Lionel Messi's Argentina teammate Emiliano Martinez reacted to the historic FIFA World Cup final

Emiliano Martinez was absolutely spectacular between the sticks for Argentina during the 2022 FIFA World Cup final. He made some crucial saves in regulation time and also saved Kingsley Coman's effort from the spot in the penalty shootout.

Martinez was also awarded the Golden Glove award for his performances. Sharing his assessment after the match, the Aston Villa goalkeeper said (via The Independent):

“It was a game where we suffered, Two crappy shots and they (France) levelled. They give them another penalty, they scored. Thank God later I did my thing, what I dreamed of. There could not have been a World Cup that I have dreamed of like this. I was calm during the penalties.”

