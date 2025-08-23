Lionel Messi’s Argentina confirm visit to Kerala for friendly match; date, potential venue and all you need to know

Lionel Messi is all set to visit India with the Argentina national team in November this year, the Argentine Football Federation (AFA) have confirmed. La Albiceleste will play a FIFA friendly in Kerala in between November 10th to 18th, although the opponent hasn't been named yet.

The venue is yet to be confirmed as well, but the match is likely to take place in Kochi. India has a lot of Argentina fans, who broke into frenzied celebrations following Argentina's 2022 FIFA World Cup triumph.

The AFA also acknowledged fans from Kerala after the historic World Cup win. News of Lionel Messi's possible arrival in the country has been doing the rounds for a while.

Kerala Sports Minister V Adburahiman had previously announced that La Albiceleste would visit the Indian state later this year. However, the event was shrouded in doubt as AFA were yet to confirm it due to contract signing issues with the Kerala government.

It now appears that a breakthrough has been reached, as the Argentine Football Federation have confirmed their involvement via a statement, which read:

“The Argentine national team, led by Lionel Scaloni, will have two FIFA friendly windows in the remainder of 2025. The first, in October, from the 6th to the 14th, will be played in the United States (opponents and cities to be determined). The second, a FIFA friendlies in November, from the 10th to the 18th, will be played in Luanda, Angola, and Kerala, India (opponents to be determined).”

Adburahiman also confirmed the news via his X handle, posting:

"World Champions Lionel Messi and his team will play in Kerala in November 2025,"

The eight-time Ballon d'Or winner last visited India in 2011, when Argentina played a friendly against Venezuela at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata.

How many trophies has Lionel Messi won with Argentina?

Lionel Messi has won four trophies with the Argentina National team so far. La Pulga won the Copa America with La Albiceleste in 2021, and successfully defended the title last year.

Messi also secured the Finalissima in 2022, before lifting the FIFA World Cup in December that year by defeating France in the final. The Argentine maestro also won the FIFA Under-20 World Cup with the youth team in 2005.

The 38-year-old, meanwhile, secured Gold with his national team at the 2008 Beijing Olympics. The Inter Miami superstar is currently preparing to defend his title at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

