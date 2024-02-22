Lionel Messi's Argentina set to play international friendlies against El Salvador and Nigeria in March

Lionel Messi and his Argentina national teammates will be busy in the March international window prosecuting fixtures against Nigeria and El Salvador in the USA. The international friendlies were confirmed after extensive deliberations from the Argentine Football Association in the aftermath of an incident involving Messi in China.

Messi was due to feature for Inter Miami against a Hong Kong XI in the Asian country last month but missed out due to an injury. This resulted in accusations of disrespect from the Chinese government and its citizens and caused changes to the plans of the Argentine Football Association.

Argentina were due to face the African duo of Cote d'Ivoire and Nigeria in a pair of friendlies in China in March. However, the situation involving Lionel Messi caused plans to fail. The Chinese refused La Albiceleste the opportunity to hold the match in their country, leading to a search for a different location.

Cote d'Ivoire emerged as the champions of Africa in the recently concluded Africa Cup of Nations and opted out of a friendly game. The AFA decided to extend an invitation to the El Salvador national team, who will now join Nigeria to face Argentina in the USA.

The first of the friendlies will take place at the Lincoln Field Stadium in Philadelphia on March 22 between Argentina and El Salvador. The world champions will then face the AFCON runners-up, Nigeria, in the second friendly at the Los Angeles Coliseum on March 26.

Lionel Messi will get a chance to renew acquaintances with both teams, having faced El Salvador in a goalless draw in pre-season with Inter Miami weeks ago. He is also familiar with Nigeria, having faced them multiple times, including three times in the FIFA World Cup.

Lionel Messi debuts Argentina-inspired boots in MLS opener

Lionel Messi had a new accessory as he appeared for Inter Miami in their season opener against Real Salt Lake on Wednesday, February 21. The Herons won the game 2-0, with the diminutive forward involved in both goals for the side.

Messi appeared in his new boots for the first time in a competitive match in the encounter after launching it just over a week ago. The X Crazyfast Messi Spark Gen10s was inspired by the forward's ties to Argentina, his home country.

The boots have a dark blue colour with a white undercarriage and the trademark Adidas blue stripes. The instep also features a gold line streaking across in honour of his recent successes.

Meanwhile, Inter Miami will next face LA Galaxy on Sunday, February 25.