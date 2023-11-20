Lionel Messi’s Argentina shirts from victorious World Cup campaign to be auctioned as staggering estimated worth emerges 

Six football jerseys that Lionel Messi wore during the 2022 FIFA World Cup for Argentina will be auctioned in December with an estimated value of $10 million.

It's been revealed that the Argentine playmaker wore the said football shirts in the group stage as well as in knockout matches. The collection which is being prepared to be auctioned also comprises the shirt that Lionel Messi donned in the final against France.

The auction will be organised by the British-founded multinational corporation, Sotheby's (via Hindustan Times). According to the auction organization, if the collection crosses the $10 million mark, it will become the most valuable collection of sports memorabilia ever auctioned off.

Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan's jersey from the 1998 NBA finals is the most expensive individual sports jersey, which was sold for $10.1 million, last year. The football shirts will be available for free public display during the auction, which will be organized from November 30 to December 14.

Lionel Messi made confident claim during Ballon d’Or trophy display to Inter Miami fans

Argentine playmaker Lionel Messi has claimed that he will keep winning trophies with Inter Miami and the Herons will perform stronger in the next season.

Inter Miami suffered a 2-1 defeat in a friendly game against New York City on November 10 (Friday) at the DRV PNK Stadium. Before the match got underway, Lionel Messi walked on the red carpet with the 2023 Ballon d'Or trophy in his hand.

The co-owners of Inter Miami as well as MLS Commissioner Don Garber welcomed and celebrated the Argentine playmaker's accolade. During the presentation, Messi addressed the Herons' performance and his time in the American League. He also thanked the Inter Miami fans for the warm reception, saying:

“I want to thank all the people of Miami, not only the ones here at the stadium but in the city in general, for the way you have treated not only me but my family these last few months. You’ve shown me a lot of love and made me feel at home."

Messi, who guided the Herons to a historical Leagues Cup triumph in August by scoring 10 goals, said that he'll be winning more titles with the club. He added that he's having a good time in Miami and the upcoming season for the Herons awaits success. He said:

“As I said at the beginning, I did not doubt that we were going to have a good time, that we were going to enjoy it. And today I have no doubt ... that next year is going to be a lot better. We are going to continue enjoying. We are going to continue winning titles,"

The Argentine playmaker won his eighth Ballon d'Or accolade on October 30 (Monday). Last season, he recorded a combined total of 32 goals and 25 assists in different competitions for Paris Saint-Germain and Inter Miami. He also steered Argentina towards World Cup glory in Qatar, winning the Golden Ball.