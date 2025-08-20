Lionel Messi's Argentina teammate claims Cristiano Ronaldo is the toughest opponent he has ever faced

Argentina midfielder Alexis Mac Allister has named Lionel Messi's bitter rival, Cristiano Ronald,o as the toughest opponent he has faced in his career. The Liverpool midfielder famously won the FIFA World Cup in 2022 alongside La Pulga.The two were also part of the La Albiceleste squad that successfully defended their Copa America title in 2024. Mac Allister took part in a quick-fire questionnaire round with GOAL at the PFA Awards on Tuesday, August 19. The 26-year-old was asked to name the best player he has played against, and he gave a swift response. &quot;Cristiano Ronaldo,&quot; said Mac Allister. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostMac Allister has faced the Portuguese thrice in his career in the Premier League, during the latter's second stint with Manchester United. The Argentine was with Brighton &amp; Hove Albion during that period, and won two and lost one of those games. Meanwhile, Mac Allister has shared the pitch 29 times with Lionel Messi, all for the national team, winning 26 and losing just twice. Mac Allister left the Seagulls in the summer of 2023 to move to Liverpool, and is now an integral part of Arne Slot's setup at Anfield. The Argentine midfielder scored seven goals and set up six more from 49 outings for the Merseyside club last season, helping them win the Premier League. What has Lionel Messi said about his rivalry with Cristiano Ronaldo? Lionel Messi and Cristiano RonaldoLionel Messi has insisted that his rivalry with Cristiano Ronaldo is only restricted to the football pitch. The two superstars of modern football have redefined football excellence since breaking into the scene around two decades ago. Speaking at the FIFA Club World Cup in June this year, the Argentine insisted that there has always been mutual respect between the two of them. “I hold a deep respect and admiration for Cristiano Ronaldo and everything he has achieved in his career, and continues to achieve, as he's still performing at an elite level,” said Messi.He continued: “Our rivalry was purely on the pitch, driven by our desire to give everything for our respective teams. Off the field, we’re just ordinary people. While we’re not friends in the traditional sense, as we don’t socialize, there has always been mutual respect between us.”Lionel Messi recently became Inter Miami's record goalscorer and assist provider. The Argentine's contract with the Herons runs out at the end of this year and he hasn't signed an extension yet.