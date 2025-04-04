Lionel Messi’s Argentina teammate confirms he’s open to switching national team allegiance to Italy

Lionel Messi's Argentina teammate Pablo Maffeo has revealed that he is open to representing Italy. The Mallorca right-back was called up to the La Albiceleste squad in 2023 for games against Uruguay and Brazil, but hasn't made the cut since.

Maffeo is yet to make his debut with the reigning World Cup champions. The 27-year-old was born in Spain to an Argentinean mother and Italian father and is eligible to play for the Azzurri.

Speaking recently to La Zona 10, as cited by BOLAVIP, Maffeo insisted that he would choose Italy over Spain if Argentina don't call him up again.

“I’d wait for Argentina to call me. That was the first team that showed interest in me. But if that doesn’t happen, I’d choose Italy over Spain,” said Maffeo.

Maffeo has represented Spain in the youth setup but doesn't want to appear for the senior team. Speaking to Cadena Cope, the player suggested that his rift with Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior could affect his chances of a La Roja call-up.

“I had a great experience there. They treated me really well. If I ever had to choose, it would be Argentina. I wouldn’t play for Spain—I’ve already said that,” said Maffeo.

He continued:

“Because of my issues with Vinícius and Real Madrid… obviously, that affects things. I don’t know if they would have called me, but with Spain, I wouldn’t go.”

Lionel Messi is among several stars on the wrong side of 30 in Lionel Scaloni's squad, and La Albiceleste will have to bring in newer faces soon.

Will Lionel Messi play for Argentina in the 2026 FIFA World Cup?

Lionel Scaloni has stated that Lionel Messi will make the final decision regarding his involvement in the 2026 FIFA World Cup. La Pulga has been indispensable for Argentina since breaking into the first team. The 37-year-old, though, has suffered with injuries in recent weeks, raising questions about his involvement in next year's mega event.

Speaking recently, however, Scaloni insisted that there's plenty of time for a final decision.

“We will see what happens. There’s plenty of time. We must go one game at a time, otherwise we will be speaking about the same thing all year. Let’s not drive him crazy with this. He will decide whenever he wants,” said Scaloni.

Lionel Messi has enjoyed tremendous success with La Albiceleste in recent years, winning two Copa Americas, one Finalissima, and the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

