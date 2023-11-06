Lionel Messi’s Argentina teammate wins MLS award after incredible campaign

Although Lionel Messi did not win any awards in the MLS this season, his international teammate Thiago Almada has been named the league's Young Player of the Season (2023). The 22-year-old forward enjoyed a brilliant campaign for Atlanta United.

Almada has added another feather to his cap in the MLS, having been named as the league's Newcomer of the Year in 2022. The youngster has scored 11 goals and provided 16 assists this season for Atlanta United.

Lionel Messi barely featured in the MLS following his summer move, only making six appearances in the competition. He lost the league's Newcomer of the Year award to Almada's teammate, Giorgos Giakoumakis.

Almada won the 2022 FIFA World Cup with Argentina playing alongside Messi, and the 22-year-old returned to his club as a world champion in January. He carried the form into the domestic season, performing excellently for his side as he helped them reach the playoffs.

Thiago Almada has caught the eye of several European giants over the last year. Italian champions Napoli and Dutch giants Ajax have registered an interest in the diminutive attacking midfielder, according to reports.

Atlanta United president Garth Lagerway said in an interview that he expects Almada to break the MLS transfer record if he leaves for Europe. The Argentine youngster will be keen to emulate his national team captain Lionel Messi by making his mark at one of Europe's top sides.

Lionel Messi keen to take MLS by storm in new season

Lionel Messi failed to lead Inter Miami to the MLS Playoffs in his first season at the club, having joined them in July. He missed several games for the side through injury, after he had helped the side win the Leagues Cup in his first month.

Without any playoff football in sight, Inter Miami players have gone on vacation, looking to recharge ahead of the new season, which is due to start in February 2024. Messi managed only one goal and two assists in his six appearances in the league this season, and he will be keen to add to that tally next year.

Messi beat fierce competition to win an eighth Ballon d'Or last week after another excellent year for club and country. He will be central to the Herons' hopes of challenging on multiple fronts next season, especially in the league and Supporters' Shield.