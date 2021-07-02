Lionel Messi's Barcelona contract stuck in limbo due to La Liga's wage rule

Barcelona's efforts to offer Lionel Messi a new contract have been delayed due to wage rules in La Liga, according to club president Joan Laporta.

He has come out and said that Messi is keen on continuing his career at the Nou Camp. However, the deal is taking time due to the Financial Fair Play regulations. Laporta said (via Telegraph India):

“It’s going well, he wants to stay and we’re making all the efforts to ensure he does. But we have to balance it with financial fair play. There are many options and we’re contemplating which is the best for both parties. But we want him (Lionel Messi) to stay and so does he, we want to give him the most time possible.”

La Liga introduced a wage rule in 2013 establishing a threshold of the maximum amount of money each club can spend on their players and staff's salaries. Currently, Barcelona have the highest wage bill out of all La Liga sides at €347 million which is half of what they had prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Despite nearly cutting their wages by half, Barcelona are still short of affording Lionel Messi's new contract. The 34-year-old's previous contract was worth upwards of €500 million alone.

Also Read: Fabrizio Romano's Transfer Roundup: Updates on Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi's futures, Arsenal active in the transfer market and more

Barcelona president Joan Laporta remains confident Lionel Messi will stay with the club despite the fact the forward's contract expired on Wednesday. — Sky Sports (@SkySports) July 1, 2021

In order to comply with FFP regulations, Barcelona will have to sell some of their fringe players including Philippe Coutinho, Miralem Pjanic, Samuel Umtiti and Neto to free up some wage budget.

As things stand, Lionel Messi is a free agent and will be allowed to talk and negotiate with any club. PSG and Manchester City have previously shown interest in signing the six-time Ballon d'Or winner.

Barcelona planning to offer Lionel Messi a new two-year deal

Barcelona want to offer Lionel Messi a new two-year contract which will see the Argentine stay at the Nou Camp until the summer of 2023. Messi has previously expressed his desire to play in the MLS once his contract at Barcelona comes to an end.

The 34-year-old also wants to return to his boyhood club as a board member once his playing days are over.

(☀️) Tomorrow there's a meeting between Joan Laporta and Javier Tebas to try to fit the figures of Messi's 🇦🇷 renewal with the financial fair play of the club. [@Alfremartinezz] #FCBlive pic.twitter.com/f6oTDNJ5Vb — RouteOneFootball (@Route1futbol) July 1, 2021

Also Read: Euro 2020: Paul Merson’s predictions for the quarterfinal fixtures

A new article, every week. Check the latest transfer news from Fabrizio Romano here.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee