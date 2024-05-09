Lionel Messi's Barcelona napkin that launched his career opens at an auction for whopping six-figure guide price

Lionel Messi notably had his first-ever Barcelona contract signed on a napkin, which has now opened at an auction, starting at £220,000. The legendary Argentine playmaker spent 17 seasons playing with the Blaugrana in the top flight after joining the club at the age of 13.

There has been some confusion regarding the actual owner of the napkin, which Barca's then-director of football Carles Rexach signed to commit Messi to Barca. The youngster's father had grown impatient and was set to take Messi back to Argentina, leading to Rexach signing the napkin on December 14, 2000.

Two people are believed to be the owners of the napkin - Josep Minguella, who helped the teenage Messi move from Argentina to Spain, and Horacio Gaggioli, the agent. Although Minguella claimed ownership of the napkin, it has since been in Gaggioli's possession.

Now, the napkin is up for auction, with bidding starting at an impressive £220,000. However, it looks set to hit more than double those heights (via ESPN) and will be available at British auction house Bonhams, with a guide price of £300,000 - £500,000.

According to Carles Rexach, the napkin had the words (via ESPN):

"In Barcelona, on 14 December 2000 and in the presence of Messrs Minguella and Horacio, Carles Rexach, FC Barcelona's sporting director, hereby agrees, under his responsibility and regardless of any dissenting opinions, to sign the player Lionel Messi, provided that we keep to the amounts agreed upon."

It is arguably the club's best-ever decision, leading to a glorious age where the Argentine legend led the Catalan giants to greater heights. The forward won 10 La Liga titles, seven Copas del Reys, and four Champions League trophies with the club.

The playmaker currently plies his trade in the USA with Inter Miami, where he has already won the Leagues Cup.

Defenders afraid of facing Barcelona legend Lionel Messi in MLS according to pundit

Lionel Messi has dominated proceedings in the United States of America since he moved to Inter Miami and has transformed the franchise into one of the best teams on the continent.

La Pulga has been a revelation at Fort Lauderdale and his performances have seen pundit Andrew Wiebe declare defenders are terrified of closing him down. He said on the MLS Wrap-Up (via Daily Post):

“It’s the fear. Nobody wants to close in on Messi, no one wants to get embarrassed, but then all of a sudden, he sits, he waits, he finds the angle, and that’s a connection [with Suarez] we have seen hundreds of times.”

Lionel Messi looks set to lead his club to more success with his former Barcelona teammates set to help him dominate the American continent. He has been scoring goals for fun and his recent haul of one goal and five assists against the New York Red Bulls showcased his ability to cut a defense to shreds.

The World Cup winner has 12 goals and 11 assists this season and looks set to lead his team to MLS glory.