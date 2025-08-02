Lionel Messi's bodyguard banned from Leagues Cup following incident in recent Inter Miami clash

Lionel Messi's bodyguard, Yassine Cheuko, has been banned from the technical area for the rest of the Leagues Cup. The decision comes after he was spotted pushing Club Atlas players after the first match of the competition earlier this week.According to ESPN, the Leagues Cup disciplinary committee did not name Cheuko; however, they reviewed the video footage and it proves that no other Inter Miami delegation was present on the pitch during the incident between players after the game.TVC Deportes released the clip in question and posted it on their X account:The Leagues Cup disciplinary committee also fined Inter Miami an undisclosed amount for the 'improper conduct' by Cheuko. Their statement read:&quot;After the July 30 Inter Miami CF vs. Club Atlas match, a member of Inter Miami's club delegation displayed improper conduct by entering restricted areas without an official event credential. In accordance with the Leagues Cup 2025 Tournament Regulations, the Disciplinary Committee has suspended the individual involved from all technical areas for the remainder of Leagues Cup 2025 and issued an undisclosed fine to Inter Miami CF.&quot;The ban comes just months after Inter Miami banned Lionel Messi's bodyguard from the sidelines. ESPN reported that it was not a decision by MLS, and Cheuko remains an employee of the club.Club Atlas players were not happy with Lionel Messi's bodyguardLionel Messi's bodyguard pushed aside Club Atlas players after the game, when the players were involved in a heated exchange. The Mexican club's defender Matheus Doria spoke to the media and called for action to be taken on Cheuko, and said:&quot;We already know that our board works very well and will take care of the issue. I understand that Messi's bodyguard is there to protect Messi from a possible entry by a fan, I don't know, but between players, he doesn't have that permission.&quot;&quot;It's not up to us to say much or give our opinion on the matter, but the board and those in charge of the Leagues Cup have already seen it and will take charge of what can and can't be done because as long as it protects not only Messi but the other players, and the physical integrity of the players who are there, that's fine. But if it's for other issues, no one will agree, but it's not up to me to do anything.&quot;Lionel Messi played a key role in the 2-1 win over Club Atlas. The Inter Miami captain assisted both goals of the match, with the winner coming in the 96th minute by Marcelo Weigandt