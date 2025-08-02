Lionel Messi's bodyguard banned from Leagues Cup following incident in recent Inter Miami clash

By Sripad
Published Aug 02, 2025 07:09 GMT
Lionel Messi
Lionel Messi's bodyguard banned from pitchside during Leagues Cup

Lionel Messi's bodyguard, Yassine Cheuko, has been banned from the technical area for the rest of the Leagues Cup. The decision comes after he was spotted pushing Club Atlas players after the first match of the competition earlier this week.

According to ESPN, the Leagues Cup disciplinary committee did not name Cheuko; however, they reviewed the video footage and it proves that no other Inter Miami delegation was present on the pitch during the incident between players after the game.

TVC Deportes released the clip in question and posted it on their X account:

The Leagues Cup disciplinary committee also fined Inter Miami an undisclosed amount for the 'improper conduct' by Cheuko. Their statement read:

"After the July 30 Inter Miami CF vs. Club Atlas match, a member of Inter Miami's club delegation displayed improper conduct by entering restricted areas without an official event credential. In accordance with the Leagues Cup 2025 Tournament Regulations, the Disciplinary Committee has suspended the individual involved from all technical areas for the remainder of Leagues Cup 2025 and issued an undisclosed fine to Inter Miami CF."
The ban comes just months after Inter Miami banned Lionel Messi's bodyguard from the sidelines. ESPN reported that it was not a decision by MLS, and Cheuko remains an employee of the club.

Club Atlas players were not happy with Lionel Messi's bodyguard

Lionel Messi's bodyguard pushed aside Club Atlas players after the game, when the players were involved in a heated exchange. The Mexican club's defender Matheus Doria spoke to the media and called for action to be taken on Cheuko, and said:

"We already know that our board works very well and will take care of the issue. I understand that Messi's bodyguard is there to protect Messi from a possible entry by a fan, I don't know, but between players, he doesn't have that permission."
"It's not up to us to say much or give our opinion on the matter, but the board and those in charge of the Leagues Cup have already seen it and will take charge of what can and can't be done because as long as it protects not only Messi but the other players, and the physical integrity of the players who are there, that's fine. But if it's for other issues, no one will agree, but it's not up to me to do anything."

Lionel Messi played a key role in the 2-1 win over Club Atlas. The Inter Miami captain assisted both goals of the match, with the winner coming in the 96th minute by Marcelo Weigandt

About the author
Sripad

Sripad

Twitter icon

Sripad is a veteran Sportskeeda football journalist who has been with the company for around 10 years. His tryst with writing happened in class XI when he started penning blogs, and his foray into football was during the early 2000s, watching matches with his cousins.

Sripad has been a Chelsea fan through and through since the age of 9 and can watch their 2012 Champions League triumph on repeat. The undisputed ‘GOAT’ according to him is Lionel Messi and his favorite managers are Jose Mourinho and Sir Alex Ferguson. Apart from popular European leagues, he also likes to follow other leagues like the MLS, Saudi Pro League, Eredivisie, and Liga MX.

Sripad believes in only using the right sources for his articles, and is an expert in understanding how to get the right quotes for each news to provide proper background information. His exploits have led him to become a popular figure in European Football and interviewing Premier League legends such as Alan Shearer, Shay Given, Paul Dickov, and John Barnes. His articles have been much revered amongst the football fraternity and have been shared by the likes of John Terry, Gary Lineker, and Declan Rice.

If given a chance to change a football rule, Sripad wants VAR to be fully automated and offside rules to be less stringent. When not working, he likes to watch past Formula 1 races and play FIFA.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Vaishnavi Iyer
