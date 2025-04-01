Lionel Messi’s bodyguard Yassine Cheuko responds with ‘huge problem’ claim after being banned by MLS

Lionel Messi's bodyguard, Yassine Cheuko, has responded after being banned from protecting the Argentine superstar in MLS matches. He highlighted the high rate of pitch invaders in the MLS as a 'huge problem', citing the need to protect the Inter Miami star.

Ad

Cheuko has been Messi's personal bodyguard since the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner moved to the United States to play for Inter Miami in 2023. He is seen running around the outside of the pitch and effectively man-marking Messi during games for the Herons. This is so that he is able to intercept any pitch invaders who attempt to get close to the Inter Miami captain.

However, Cheuko has now been restricted from following Messi to the pitch. He will reportedly only be allowed to accompany the 37-year-old to the locker room and mixed zones.

Ad

Trending

Reacting to the ban, the bodyguard pointed out the increased rate of pitch invaders in the United States compared to that in Europe. He told House of Highlights (via Marca):

"I worked in Europe for seven years in Ligue 1 and the Champions League, and only six people invaded the pitch. I came to the United States, and in 20 months of work, 16 people have already arrived through. There's a huge problem here-I'm not the problem, let me help Messi."

Ad

Lionel Messi, meanwhile, is expected to be in action when Inter Miami take on Los Angeles FC (LAFC) in the first leg of the CONCACAF Champions Cup quarter-final on Wednesday, April 2.

Inter Miami manager Javier Mascherano on Lionel Messi's availability for CONCACAF Champions Cup clash against LAFC

Inter Miami boss Javier Mascherano has confirmed that Lionel Messi will feature in the side's CONCACAF Champions Cup first-leg quarter-final clash against LAFC on Wednesday. Messi suffered an adductor muscle injury a few weeks back but returned to action in the Herons' 2-1 league win over Philadelphia Union (March 29).

Ad

Speaking after the win, the Argentine manager admitted that the 37-year-old was given a few minutes of action to help him regain match fitness ahead of the CONCACAF Champions Cup clash.

"The plan is for him to recuperate and travel to Los Angeles. Today, the time that he played, he played because he was good. We didn't risk him. He wasn't for the full 90, but it did him well to play the 45 minutes including added time and if nothing weird happens, the plan is for him to travel," said Mascherano (via GOAL).

Ad

"We wanted Leo to have minutes. The idea was to have him play for 30-35 minutes, with the added time he played more but he feels good. We didn't want to risk him by starting him because we thought we'd run a risk in doing that. Luckily he finished well, and that makes us very happy," he added.

Lionel Messi scored two minutes after coming onto the pitch against the Philadelphia Union. He has now recorded five goals and two assists in six outings for the club this season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback