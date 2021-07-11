Lionel Messi's contract saga to end after La Liga approves Barcelona's registration plea - Reports

Lionel Messi is set to remain a Barcelona player after La Liga approved the club's registration plea, according to Spanish outlet AS (via Goal.com).

According to the aforementioned source, La Liga have accepted various guarantees from Barcelona regarding the club's salary situation. The Catalan giants have assured the governing body the wage situation will be addressed, which will include a mass exit from the Nou Camp.

Barcelona president Joan Laporta and Lionel's father Jorge Messi have reached an agreement on a new deal which will be made official in the coming days once Lionel Messi returns from international duty with Argentina.

Due to Barcelona's bleak finances, the club were late in offering Lionel Messi a new deal, which resulted in the six-time Ballon d'Or becoming a free agent on July 1.

Despite rumors linking Lionel Messi to the likes of Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain, the 33-year-old is set to remain a Barcelona player for the foreseeable future. According to earlier reports, Barcelona are set to offer their captain a new two-year deal, keeping him at the club until the summer of 2023.

Barcelona are still on the same position: Leo Messi will stay and will sign his new contract until June 2023 in the next days, after Copa America. 🔵🔴 #FCB



No doubt around the club and Laporta - just matter of time to complete everything by financial point of view. 🇦🇷 #Messi — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 10, 2021

Barcelona are set to sell high wage earners to accommodate Lionel Messi

As per the guarantees given by Barcelona to La Liga, the Catalan giants are now obliged to sell some of their high wage earners in order to make room for Lionel Messi in the squad.

Barcelona are keen to allow various fringe players to leave this summer who have had minimal impact on their first-team squad. The likes of Neto, Samuel Umtiti, Philippe Coutinho and Miralem Pjanic are among those on the cusp of an exit from the Nou Camp.

Barcelona are also willing to listen to offers for star forwards including Antoine Griezmann and Ousmane Dembele. The Blaugrana have already signed Sergio Agüero and Memphis Depay to support Lionel Messi in attack come next season.

Barcelona have already started the process of selling players. Junior Firpo was sold to Leeds United while Carles Alena was sold to Getafe.

Lionel Messi's summer is already off to a terrific start. The 33-year-old forward guided Argentina to their first Copa America title in 28 years and is now set to earn a new contract at Barcelona.

La Liga has authorized Lionel Messi’s registration and this means he will probably continue as a Barcelona player 😍 pic.twitter.com/LPrnMWyShu — SPORTbible (@sportbible) July 10, 2021

