Lionel Messi's former teammate considering potential switch to MLS side Inter Miami: Reports

Another former teammate of Lionel Messi is considering a switch to Inter Miami at the end of the 2024-25 season in Europe, according to reports. Argentine forward Angel Di Maria is looking increasingly likely to leave Portuguese outfit Benfica at the end of the season, with his contract set to expire soon.

Spanish outlet Fichajes.net has reported that former Argentina international is considering a move to Inter Miami when his contract with Benfica expires. The 37-year-old appears set to join another club in the summer, with a number of sides interested in his services.

Di Maria was linked with a move to Inter Miami in the summer of 2024 after his Benfica contract appeared set to expire. The former Real Madrid man turned down the opportunity, instead choosing to extend his stay at the Portuguese club for another year.

Inter Miami have managed to attract some of the biggest names in European football since Lionel Messi opted to swap Europe for the USA. The trio of Luis Suarez, Jordi Alba, and Sergio Busquets soon followed, with former Barcelona man Javier Mascherano now in charge of the club.

A former Argentina star, Di Maria will be interested in a reunion with Messi and Mascherano, both of whom he played with for the national team. The midfielder has shown in recent years that he is still able to produce at a decent level, scoring 14 goals and providing eight assists in 32 appearances for Benfica this season.

Inter Miami were unable to guarantee space to register Di Maria the last time they were linked with him, but the Herons may have the space to do so this time. The widely-travelled midfielder will be a quality addition to Mascherano's side, as they aim to compete on multiple fronts, including the FIFA Club World Cup this year.

Worries grow as Lionel Messi misses third successive Inter Miami game

Inter Miami faithful have been left with questions as superstar forward Lionel Messi failed to make it onto the pitch for their home game against Charlotte FC. The Herons ran out 1-0 winners, picking up a third successive win in a game missed by their influential captain.

Fatigue and load management was the reason put forth by Javier Mascherano for Messi's absence in games against Houston Dynamo and Cavalier SC. The 37-year-old returned to the bench for the Charlotte FC game but did not feature for his side.

Lionel Messi watched from the bench as Tadeo Allende scored the only goal for his side as they picked up an impressive win with 10 men. The former Barcelona man has trained normally, and fans will be watching closely to see if he features in the second leg of the CONCACAF Champions Cup tie against Cavalier SC this week.

