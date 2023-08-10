Lionel Messi's iconic celebration to be included in EAFC 24; in-game video goes viral 

Lionel Messi's viral celebration against the Netherlands in the 2022 FIFA World Cup quarterfinal is set to be included in the EAFC 24 game, which will be released on September 29.

Messi held his hands by his ears after scoring against the Oranje. His celebration was aimed at Netherlands manager Louis van Gaal. The move went viral on social media.

The Argentina captain's celebration is now set to be included in the EAFC 24 game as well, and fans are excited about the same. A video of Messi performing the move in a black Inter Miami jersey has emerged on social media.

Watch the video clip below:

EA ended their long term partnership with FIFA, and the popular game will now be released as EAFC.

Lionel Messi's ratings in the game have been leaked online, with the Argentina captain having an overall of 88. He has 75 pace, 87 shooting, 88 passing, 91 dribbling, 31 defence and 57 in physicality.

What's the reason behind Lionel Messi's superhero celebrations? Journalist provides reason

Lionel Messi has gotten off to a flying start to life at Inter Miami. The Argentina captain has bagged seven goals and one assist in four games for the American club.

After scoring against Atlanta United in his second game for Miami, Messi performed a Black Panther celebration. He has since performed a Thor celebration, too.

Fans were elated to see their favorite player come with the new celebratory moves. TyC Sport journalist Gaston Edul has reported that those moves were done by Messi, as his family is massive fans of Marvel movies (via Albiceleste Talk):

“The Thor and Black Panther celebrations by Messi are for his family and his sons, because they like those Marvel movies.”

Messi has helped Inter Miami reach the Leagues Cup semifinal, where they take on Charlotte FC on Friday (August 11).