Lionel Messi's incredible heartwarming gesture towards son of Real Betis opponent

Lionel Messi was the star of the show as Barcelona thrashed Real Betis 5-0 in January 2018. The Argentine maestro weighed in with two goals and an assist to fire the Blaugrana to the top of the table.

However, Lionel Messi also made headlines for his heartwarming gesture in the dressing room after the game.

Real Betis midfielder Andrés Guardado had promised his son that he would meet the Barcelona captain and despite being on the end of a heavy thrashing, the Mexico international still carried his son to the Barcelona dressing room.

Television cameras followed Guardado as he made his way backstage and after a brief wait outside, Lionel Messi stepped out to meet the youngster.

The delight on the boy's face was evident as he saw the player he idolized in person and after some warm words, Messi carried him and posed for a snap with Guardado's son.

The old 60-second clip has gone viral on social media and showed the human side of Lionel Messi, with many praising the warmth shown in making the boy's dream come true.

Lionel Messi and his strong familial values

Lionel Messi has a strong bond with his sons

Lionel Messi is widely regarded as one of the greatest players in the world and has broken several records in his 17-year professional career so far.

Beyond his exploits on the field, the Rosario native is also known for his family values and has three sons from his union with childhood sweetheart Antonella Rocuzzo.

Messi has expressed his admiration for his family on several occasions in the past and revealed that their welfare is of topmost priority whenever he wants to make a career decision.

His first son Thiago has been a part of the Barcelona academy since he was three years old, but Messi has revealed in the past that he really isn't interested in playing football.