Lionel Messi's Inter Miami announce Asia tour after failing to qualify for MLS playoff

Lionel Messi will return to China for a second time this year, this time with his Inter Miami teammates as they embark on a tour of the country. The MLS side have announced that they will visit the Asian nation as part of their activities to round off the 2022-23 season.

Inter Miami have been eliminated from contention for the playoffs of this season's MLS and will not be fighting for the MLS Cup. Argentine legend Lionel Messi already led the Herons to silverware in the form of the Leagues Cup this season after arriving in the summer.

David Beckham's club have now announced that they will travel to Asia, China particularly, to play some friendlies after their last regular season MLS match. Messi has already been in China this year with the Argentine national team, and he scored the fastest goal of his career in their win over Australia at 1:19.

Inter Miami will travel to China, a former mecca for players looking for a huge payday, where they will play against Qingdau Hainiu on November 5. They will then take on Chengdu Rongcheng in another friendly match three days later.

Lionel Messi is no stranger to Asia, having visited the region several times already in his storied career. Inter Miami will hope that the forward, who came off the bench in the last Argentina game, is back to full fitness for their tour.

Lionel Messi not considering leaving Inter Miami on loan - Reports

Lionel Messi's arrival in Miami came at a time when the side was the worst in the MLS, but he had them battling for playoff qualification. His unfortunate injury, which saw him miss four games, coincided with a period in which the side regressed and failed to win any games.

The Argentine forward transformed the side and became their most important player right from his first day. He has scored 11 goals and provided five assists in 13 games for them.

Following their elimination from the playoff race, rumors arose of a possible temporary exit from the club for Messi.

The forward's representatives, however, have put the rumors to bed, with transfer expert Fabrizio Romano reporting that the forward does not plan to leave on loan. The 36-year-old will be in Gérardo Martino's squad for the Asian tour, after which he will have a month of rest.

Lionel Messi is expected to resume preseason with the rest of the Inter Miami squad in January ahead of the start of a new season. He will be keen to experience more success with his side in the 2023-24 MLS Season.