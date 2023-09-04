Lionel Messi's Inter Miami the best team I've faced in MLS: LAFC defender Giorgio Chiellini

Los Angeles FC (LAFC) defender Giorgio Chiellini has admitted that Lionel Messi's Inter Miami were the toughest opposition he has faced in the MLS thus far. LAFC suffered a 3-1 defeat against the Miami-based outfit on Sunday night, where Messi managed two assists.

The former Juventus defender decided to make the switch from Serie A to the MLS last summer. Having made 34 appearances for his current side, the 39-year-old defender said (via ESPN):

"This team [Miami] is the best, by far, that I've faced in MLS to be honest."

The centre-back lavished praise on the Argentina icon, who has had a brilliant start to life in the USA. The 36-year-old forward has scored 11 goals in as many appearances across all competitions.

Addressing the Barcelona legend's impact on the quality of the league, Chiellini added:

"The arrival of Leo in this league, it's very good, not just for Miami and for the game, but for the attention that everyone now gives to the MLS. It's a huge step for this league."

Prior to the duo's latest meeting, Chiellini and Messi had played against each other twice in club football. Both matches were the two legs of the quarter-finals of the 2016/17 UEFA Champions League. Back then, Chiellini's Juventus triumphed 3-0 against the Catalan side on aggregate.

"He's the best player in the world"- LAFC head coach Steve Cherundolo on Lionel Messi after 3-1 loss

Lionel Messi (via Getty Images)

LAFC head coach Steve Cherundolo spoke to the press following his club's 3-1 defeat to Lionel Messi's Inter Miami. Facundo Farias gave the visitors a first-half lead by netting within 14 minutes of the start.

Despite missing from close range in the 38th minute, Lionel Messi made up for it by providing assists for Inter Miami's two other goals. Former Barcelona teammate Jordi Alba and forward Leonardo Campana got on the scoresheet in the second half to take the game out of their opposition's reach.

Speaking after the match, Cherundolo said (via ESPN):

"He's the best player in the world, what did you think he was going to do when he came here."

LAFC fans had something to cheer about when Ryan Hollingshead provided them a consolation in the dying moments of the game. Messi's side will host Sporting KC in their next MLS fixture on Saturday (September 9).