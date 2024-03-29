Lionel Messi's Inter Miami dealt blow as key star picks up injury, likely to be sidelined for up to 8 weeks

Inter Miami will have talented midfielder Federico Redondo join captain Lionel Messi in the treatment room after the Argentine midfielder picked up a knee injury. The Argentina U-23 international will miss up to two months of action after picking up the injury following the international break.

Inter Miami beat a host of other clubs to the signature of Argentine youngster Redondo, signing him from Argentinos Juniors. The 21-year-old cited the presence of Lionel Messi in the team as a key factor in his decision to join and settled in quickly.

Redondo featured in four matches for the Herons before he was called up by manager Javier Mascherano for international duty with the Argentina U-23 squad. The midfielder has returned to his club with an injury, having ruptured the lateral collateral ligament of his left knee.

Inter Miami manager Gerardo Martino has an extra headache now, with the young midfielder having taken up a key position in the squad. Redondo was seen as the heir to Sergio Busquets, and his mobility enabled Martino to play him alongside the Spanish veteran.

Martino will now have to turn to Argentine-American midfielder Benjamin Cremaschi, who has only just returned to training following a hernia injury. The manager also has the likes of Diego Gomez, Busquets, Julian Gressel, and new signing Yannick Bright to count on.

Mascherano will keep a close eye on developments in the Redondo situation, with the midfielder a key member of his U-23 side. Redondo is expected to feature for his country at the Olympics in July, if fit.

Inter Miami expect Lionel Messi back for Monterrey clash

MLS outfit Inter Miami are hoping to welcome captain Lionel Messi back from injury in time for their CONCACAF Champions Cup clash against Liga MX side Monterrey on Wednesday, April 3. The Argentine great will miss out on a place in the squad for his side's MLS clash against New York City FC.

The Herons' assistant manager Javier Morales revealed that the 36-year-old is working hard to be back to full fitness following his hamstring injury. He said that the forward will not feature against the MLS side, but may be available for Wednesday (via ESPN):

"Leo is working with the physios. He is ruled out for tomorrow, he will not be available because we will be trying to do our best so that he can play at home next Wednesday against Monterrey."

Lionel Messi missed out on Argentina's friendlies against El Salvador and Costa Rica last week due to his injury. The forward will have an important role to play for the side, following their 4-0 defeat against New York Red Bulls last time out.