Lionel Messi's Inter Miami gets new sleeve sponsor ahead of his official unveiling

Lionel Messi's new employers Inter Miami have announced that they have brought Swiss logistics company Fracht Group on board as their new sleeve sponsor.

Messi, 36, put an end to speculation about his future by announcing that he's joining Inter Miami last month. The Argentinian icon, whose contract with Paris Saint-Germain expired on June 30, rejected a mouth-watering amount of money from Saudi Arabian club Al-Hilal to move to the United States.

It's worth noting that Messi is officially not an Inter Miami player yet as his deal with the MLS is still to be finalized. However, the club's co-owner Jorge Mas recently revealed that the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner will earn between $50 and $60 million every year.

Furthermore, the MLS and Apple could offer the superstar a cut of the revenue made from subscriptions to the MLS Season Pass, the league's streaming package, on Apple TV+. Adidas, another major sponsor of the league, has readied a similar profit-sharing agreement for the Argentinian.

MLS and its sponsors have gone out of their way to entice Messi to the US because it'll benefit the growth of the league - commercially and quality-wise. Inter Miami, for one, are already reaping the rewards of being associated with the 2022 FIFA World Cup winner.

The Herons notably announced a multi-year partnership with logistics service provider Fracht Group on Monday (July 10). The company's name will be displayed on the right sleeve of the team's kits starting Saturday (July 15), when they face St. Louis in the MLS away from home.

Fracht, who will pay Inter Miami three times more than previous sleeve sponsors Xmanna, will also look forward to their moment under the spotlight when Messi is unveiled the following evening. The event, named 'The Unveil', is scheduled to take place at the MLS club's home DRV PNK Stadium in Ft. Lauderdale.

Lionel Messi reunites with Sergio Busquets at Inter Miami

Apart from the commercial benefits, Lionel Messi's signature is also helping Inter Miami lure big-name players. They have already roped in former Barcelona midfielder Sergio Busquets on a free transfer. The Spaniard notably played 567 games together with the Argentinian icon during their time together with the Blaugrana.

The Herons have brought in Argentinian tactician Gerardo Martino as their new boss since announcing Lionel Messi's imminent arrival. It's worth noting that the manager was in charge of Barcelona for the 2013-14 season. He also worked with the former PSG superstar during his time as Argentina's coach between 2014 and 2016.

Inter Miami, meanwhile, are reportedly closing in on the signing of Jordi Alba. The left-back, like Busquets, is out of contract after leaving Barcelona. He played 345 games across competitions with Lionel Messi during their together at the Camp Nou.

Lionel Messi is tipped to make his Inter Miami debut in their Leagues Cup game against Liga MX side Cruz Azul on July 21.

