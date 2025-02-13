Lionel Messi's Inter Miami learn opponents for Leagues Cup opener, set for tough clash against Mexican giants

Lionel Messi and Inter Miami have learned of their opposition in the 2025 Leagues Cup group stage after the draws were conducted for the competition. The Herons are aiming to reclaim the title they won in 2023 in one of many competitions they will feature in this year.

Inter Miami have enjoyed a perfect pre-season thus far, defeating all four of their opponents ahead of their final friendly game against fellow MLS side Orlando City. They will begin their season with a CONCACAF Champions Cup clash against Sporting KC on February 18th, and have now learned of their Leagues Cup opponents.

Javier Mascherano's side have been drawn against Mexican outfits Atlas FC, Pumas UNAM, and Club Necaxa in the group stage of the Leagues Cup. They will commence their campaign against Atlas FC at home on July 30th before facing Club Necaxa on August 2nd and Pumas UNAM four days later.

Lionel Messi announced his arrival in the USA with a commanding performance in the Leagues Cup in 2023, leading the Herons to win the competition within weeks of his arrival. The 37-year-old was named as the MVP of the competition, also claiming the Golden Boot as the top goalscorer of the competition.

Inter Miami failed to impress in their title defence last year, falling to a 3-2 defeat to fellow MLS side Columbus Crew in the Round of 16. Mascherano will be keen to claim the title, possibly his first as the new manager of the Herons.

Messi has won a title in each of his two seasons on the books of the Herons, having led the side to the Supporters Shield in the 2024 season. The reigning MLS MVP will hope his side can carry their fine pre-season form into the season proper.

Lionel Messi's Inter Miami keen on Argentine youngster: Reports

Journalist Ekrem Konur has reported that Inter Miami are keen on signing 19-year-old Argentine winger Mateo Silvetti as they prepare to begin the 2025 MLS season. The Herons have been very active in the transfer market as they have looked to add quality to their squad in the off-season.

Newell's Old Boys forward Silvetti was wanted by Inter Milan in the January transfer window, but the Nerazzurri failed to agree on a deal with his club. He will now look go complete a move to the MLS, where he will play alongside Lionel Messi.

Inter Miami lost Leonardo Campana and Matias Rojas at the end of the 2024 season and have signed Fafà Picault and Tadeo Allende to replace them. They will look to sign Silvetti to possibly round off their transfer dealings for the start of 2025.

