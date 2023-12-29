Lionel Messi's Inter Miami make bid to sign Argentine youngster from Boca Juniors - Reports

Lionel Messi's side, Inter Miami, have registered interest in Argentine midfielder Cristian Medina, who plies his trade in his country with Boca Juniors. The MLS outfit are prepared to make an offer for the youngster, who is also wanted by Brazilian outfit Botafogo this winter.

Inter Miami are getting set for a new season after failing to make the playoffs for the MLS Cup this year despite the arrival of Lionel Messi in Florida. The Herons are looking to strengthen their roster ahead of the commencement of pre-season in January, with multiple changes already made to their squad.

Medina had an impressive year with the Argentine giants, and this was evidenced by his 49 appearances for the club. He contributed five goals and six assists from midfield and caught the eyes of the national team scouts, earning him an invitation to train with Lionel Messi last month.

Botafogo made an offer to Boca Juniors for the 21-year-old midfielder, but the Argentine club refused to sell him to the Brazilian side. The Herons are now prepared to move for the youngster and take him to the MLS ahead of the new season.

Due to the caliber of players presently at the club, Medina will be keen on playing for Inter Miami if an offer does arrive for him. He will get to play with Lionel Messi as well as Sergio Busquets, Jordi Alba and Luis Suarez at the DRV PNK Stadium.

Medina is considered among the A-list talents in Argentine football at present, and he has interest from multiple European sides. He will be a welcome addition to The Herons if he joins them, and will add to their growing Argentine population.

Lionel Messi set for first full season with Inter Miami

Lionel Messi led Inter Miami to the Leagues Cup within weeks of his arrival in the summer but failed to add more silverware afterwards. The 36-year-old missed out on the US Open Cup final through injury and was ruled out of most of the final league matches.

Inter Miami are keen to have a fast start to their season, and have arranged some quality friendlies to get their squad in rhythm. One of the friendlies will see them face Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr in Saudi Arabia.

Failing to make the MLS Cup Playoffs was disappointing for Messi and his side, but they have had enough time to strengthen ahead of next season. They will be one of the sides to watch out for in the MLS next season.