Lionel Messi's Inter Miami manager Tata Martino admits he's 'concerned' by team's lack of goals after their 2 pre-season friendlies

Lionel Messi's Inter Miami have been struggling for goals in pre-season and manager Gerardo 'Tata' Martino has now expressed his concern about the same.

The Herons played out a 0-0 draw against El Salvador at the Estadio Cuscatlan on January 20 before losing 1-0 to Dallas three days later at the Cotton Bowl. Luis Suarez, who was signed this winter, started both games alongside Messi.

Despite the two superstars playing together, Inter Miami failed to score in either game, taking a combined six shots on target in the process. They kept over 65% possession in both games, but failed to make it count in the final third.

Speaking about the issues up front, Martino said, via ESPN:

"If there is any concern, it is about scoring goals. But we are looking for team strength that little by little I think we are going to achieve."

Inter Miami's next friendly is against Al-Hilal on January 29 as they gear up for their tour of Asia. They will then face Al-Nassr (Feb. 1), Hong Kong XI (Feb. 4), Vissel Kobe (Feb. 7), and Messi's old club, Newell's Old Boys (Feb. 15).

Vice City will then begin their 2024 MLS season on February 21 with a game against Real Salt Lake at the DRV PNK Stadium.

How was Lionel Messi's first season at Inter Miami?

Lionel Messi joined Inter Miami last summer as a free agent after his contract at Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) ran out.

The Argentine superstar linked up with the team mid-season and scored 11 goals and provided five assists in his first 14 games for the club. A major chunk of those G/As came in the Leagues Cup, where he bagged 10 goals and an assist in seven games to help his team win their first-ever trophy.

Despite moving to the MLS, a league arguably still not at par with Europe's best leagues in terms of reach, quality, and clout, Messi won two hugely important awards. The 36-year-old picked up a record-extending eighth Ballon d'Or in October before winning 2023 FIFA The Best Player award this month.

Messi would inarguably want to make a bigger impact in the league this season after featuring in just six MLS games last year due to injury. He scored once and provided two assists during that time.