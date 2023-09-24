Lionel Messi's Inter Miami receive playoff boost as 3 MLS rivals suffer damaging defeats

Lionel Messi's Inter Miami received an unexpected playoff boost as three teams above them - DC United, CF Montreal, and Charlotte FC - suffered defeats on Saturday (September 23).

The eighth and ninth-placed teams qualify for the playoffs. While the Herons occupy are currently second from bottom in the MLS Eastern Conference, they have games in hand over the teams above them.

On Saturday, New York Red Bulls won 5-3 at DC United in a game where Wayne Rooney's side twice squander a lead. DC are ninth with 36 points from 31 games and have only three games remaining.

In other results, Atlanta United beat eighth-placed Montreal (37 points from 30 games) 4-1 at home. Meanwhile, 13th-placed Charlotte (33 points from 29 games) lost 3-0 against Eastern Conference leaders Cincinnati.

11th-placed Chicago have 34 points from 30 games, while 12th-placed New York City have the same points but are behind on goal difference.

Tata Martino's Miami have 31 points from 28 games, trailing DC - who are in the last playoff spot - by five points but with three games in hand. If they win those three games, the Herons will haul themselves right into the playoff mix, having occupied the last spot when Messi arrived in July.

Miami, though, have a daunting trip to second-placed Orlando City up next. They did beat Orlando 3-1 en route their historic Leagues Cup triumph. However, if Messi and Co. pull off the upset, they will move up four places to tenth. They will be just two points behind the last playoff spot (DC) and have two games in hand.

Martino's side will be without Messi and Jordi Alba for the Orlando trip, though, as they have a US Open Cup final on Wednesday (September 27).

A look at Lionel Messi's Inter Miami's remaining MLS games

Lionel Messi (right)

Inter Miami occupied the last spot in the Eastern Conference when their captain Lionel Messi arrived in Miami. He has contributed one goal and two assists in four games to move them off the foot of the table.

The Herons ended their 11-game winless run - winning four of their next six games. However, they face a tough last six games of the season, starting with the trip to Orlando on Sunday.

Lionel Messi and Co. then host New York City on September 30 before travelling to Chicago four days later. Inter Miami's last three games are at home to Cincinnati on October 7 and two consecutive fixtures against Charlotte FC on October 18 and 21.