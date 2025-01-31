Lionel Messi's Inter Miami rise up in MLS most valuable team ladder, pipped to top spot by Los Angeles club

Lionel Messi-led Inter Miami have climbed up the MLS most valuable team ladder after the Argentine superstar's signing. However, they lost the top spot to Los Angeles FC.

Lionel Messi signed for Inter Miami after two difficult years at Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in the summer of 2023. Since his signing, the Herons have performed much better than before as Messi led the club to his first trophy with the 2023 Leagues Club. In 2024, the Argentine further helped to secure the Supporters' Shield. Lionel Messi was also named the MLS MVP (Most Valuable Player) in 2024.

According to Sportico (h/t intermiami.news), Inter Miami were named the second-most valuable MLS franchise in 2025 with a reported value of $1.19 billion. The Herons saw a 17% increase in a year and was only surpassed by Los Angeles FC, valued at $1.28 billion.

With the MLS set to kick off in February, Lionel Messi will look to secure the MLS Cup with his side this season. The Herons missed out on the trophy last year after a 3-2 loss to Atlanta United in the first round of the playoffs.

Things could be different this time around as new coach Javier Mascherano has replaced Tata Martino at the club. The new season will also see some new signings including Telasco Segovia, Gonzalo Lujan, and Maxi Falcon.

Meanwhile, Messi's current contract with the Herons runs until December 2025. Reports suggest that the MLS outfit is keen on renewing his deal. If Messi extends at Inter Miami, it could further increase its value as a franchise.

When Lionel Messi claimed Inter Miami will be his last club

In a June 2024 interview with ESPN Argentina, Lionel Messi said Inter Miami would be the last club of his career. At 37, the Argentine superstar is at the twilight of his career and made it clear that he intends to retire in the MLS.

"I think Inter Miami is going to be my last club. Today I think it is going to be my last club. “It was a difficult step to leave Europe to come here," Messi said. (via AP News).

"Having become a world champion helped a lot, and also to see things differently. But I don’t think about it. I try to enjoy. That’s why I enjoy everything much more, because I am aware that there is less and less to go and I have a good time," he added.

With the 2026 FIFA World Cup on the cards, it remains to be seen whether Lionel Messi will return for another World Cup. The Argentine fulfilled his dream of winning the cup with La Albiceleste in 2022 as he scored a brace in the final.

After a 3-3 draw against France in the final, Argentina won 4-2 on penalties. Messi won the Golden Ball for being the best player of the tournament.

