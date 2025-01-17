Lionel Messi's Inter Miami secure loan deal to sign 22-year-old star from Argentine club: Reports

Lionel Messi's Inter Miami have announced the signing of Argentine goalkeeper Rocco Rios Novo on loan from Argentine outfit Lanus. The young goalkeeper becomes the club's fourth official addition ahead of the 2025 MLS season.

Inter Miami have put their Argentina connections to use once again in targeting 22-year-old shot-stopper Rios Novo from Lanus. The youngster, who has played under the Herons' coach Javier Mascherano with the national team, joins the MLS side on a one-year loan with an option to be signed permanently at the end of the deal.

Mascherano's side needed goalkeeping reinforcement after CJ dos Santos decided to leave at the end of the last season. They also faced the prospect of losing veteran Oscar Ustari but have managed to re-sign him to a new contract for the 2025 season.

Rios Novo began his professional career at Lanus before moving to MLS outfit Atlanta United on loan aged 18. The goalkeeper made 18 senior appearances for the club, including playing in the MLS, before he moved to Phoenix Rising on loan. He helped the side win the 2023 USL Championship before returning to his parent club.

Rios Novo signed a new contract with Lanus before completing his loan move to Inter Miami in order to preserve his value. The shot-stopper will provide competition and cover for Drake Callender between the sticks for the Herons.

The addition of Rios Novo means that the Herons have now added another Argentine to their squad to join Lionel Messi, Marcelo Weigandt, Tomas Aviles, Ustari, Federico Redondo, Tadeo Allende, and Gonzalo Lujan. They will look to complete several other signings before the start of the new season.

Lionel Messi's Inter Miami closing in on midfield signing - Reports

Lionel Messi's Inter Miami are close to completing the signing of Venezuelan midfielder Telasco Segovia from Casa Pia, as per GOAL. The MLS outfit intend for the young midfielder to be their fifth addition to their squad this month.

Javier Mascherano's side have reached an agreement with Portuguese top-flight club Casa Pia over the transfer of 21-year-old Segovia. The central midfielder has appeared 15 times for the club this season and has two goals to his name. The Herons will pay $2.5 million for 50% of his rights, while Casa Pia retain a 50% sell-on clause.

Telasco Segovia's signing is intended as a direct replacement for Paraguay international Diego Gomez, who has moved to Premier League side Brighton & Hove Albion. The young midfielder will hope to form an understanding with Lionel Messi as Gomez did.

