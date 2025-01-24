Lionel Messi's Inter Miami secure new 2025 International Roster Slot in exchange for $200,000 from MLS rivals ahead of new season

Lionel Messi's Inter Miami have secured a new 2025 International Roster Slot, the club revealed on their official website. The Herons were able to get the Slot from MLS rivals Portland Timbers while promising them $200,000 in General Allocation Money for 2025.

It is worth noting that, only days back (January 21), the club announced that they had acquired an International Roster Slot from Colorado Rapids. That particular Slot cost them $175,000 in General Allocation Money.

There are a total of 233 International Roster Slots available for the 29 clubs in the MLS. While this is divided equally, clubs are allowed to trade their Slots with other clubs, meaning that some clubs can have more available Slots than others.

Inter Miami's decision to secure two International Roster Slots this January has raised questions about who they are working towards signing. The Herons are about to start their MLS campaign in February, and they will need to work quickly before the international transfer market closes.

There are already rumors connecting the Fort Lauderdale side to Liverpool superstar Mohamed Salah. According to a report from CaughtOffside (via GOAL), the Herons are monitoring the 32-year-old's situation at Anfield.

Rumors have long linked Salah, whose contract at Liverpool expires this summer, with a move to Saudi Arabia to play with Cristiano Ronaldo. However, he may potentially join Lionel Messi in the USA, if he is unable to agree to a new deal at Liverpool.

Another option for the Herons would be Neymar Jr, who has been linked to reunite with Lionel Messi at Inter Miami.

What Inter Miami boss Javier Mascherano has said about Neymar Jr joining Lionel Messi at Fort Lauderdale

Inter Miami boss Javier Mascherano has spoken about Neymar Jr potentially joining Lionel Messi in Florida. There have been links between the Al-Hilal forward and a potential reunion with former Barcelona players at the MLS giants.

When Neymar was asked about it, he openly admitted to CNN Sport that he was not against playing alongside Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez once more. However, Javier Mascherano explained that it would be an impossible task, telling the press (via GOAL):

"We cannot talk about Neymar because we have nothing. Obviously Neymar is a great player. Every coach in the world wants him but at the moment, but you know the MLS rules around the salary cap. So for us in this moment, it's impossible to try to think about him."

It is uncertain where Neymar will continue his career, especially with the 2026 World Cup approaching. In the meantime, though, Messi and Inter Miami have begun pre-season games and will start their MLS campaign in due course.

