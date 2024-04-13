Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami set to surpass Cristiano Ronaldo and Al-Nassr by huge margin as largest-ever crowd prepares for MLS clash vs Sporting KC

Lionel Messi's Inter Miami is set to surpass Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr in terms of live attendance. Their next fixture against Sporting KC at the Arrowhead Stadium is expected to draw an attendance of over 70,000 people on Saturday, April 13.

As per @KansasCity on X, MLS outfit Sporting KC have moved their game from Children’s Mercy Park to the Arrowhead Stadium, boosting the total capacity from 18,000 to nearly 76,000.

Despite tickets being sold at triple the price, they were reportedly sold out in 15 minutes, with many fans wanting to catch a glimpse of Lionel Messi live in action.

Inter Miami will have to face a daunting atmosphere at Arrowhead Stadium as this will be the largest crowd to ever watch a football match live in Missouri.

To truly comprehend how large this number is, let's compare it to the attendance in the Saudi Pro League. Despite boasting superstars like Cristiano Ronaldo, Neymar, Karim Benzema, and Sadio Mane, the average attendance is just 8,399.

Moreover, Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr has an average attendance of just 20,297 fans, which is even lower than Saudi Pro League leaders Al-Hilal (26,842).

While the SPL's attendance figures appear to be dropping in recent weeks, the MLS' attendance levels have increased since Lionel Messi's arrival. The eight-time Ballon d'Or winner has also been credited for improving the league's visibility on a global scale.

"Will always be the best player ever" - When Cesc Fabregas chose his GOAT between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi

Former Arsenal midfielder Cesc Fabregas stated in 2018 that Lionel Messi would be the greatest player of all time over Cristiano Ronaldo, with or without winning the FIFA World Cup.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have dominated football for nearly two decades, garnering a total of 13 Ballons d'Or. The GOAT debate has raged on since then, with many professional footballers offering their opinions.

Fabregas told the Daily Telegraph (via GOAL):

“For me, Leo will always be the best player ever, with or without the World Cup. Of course, I know when we talk in 20 or 30 years, if you win the World Cup, the future generations who do not watch him now will be even more clear on the fact Leo was the best because they can say, ‘He won a World Cup.'"

The Spaniard continued:

“But people who have played with him or know about football will tell you he is the best and the most complete player ever. Cristiano is fantastic and everyone admires him for what he does, the guy is a competitor."

"But talent-wise and when we talk about the complete player, Leo became the best goalscorer ever, became the best passer ever, he can score with both feet, his head, he can dribble around four players. He has the vision to make assists, he is the most complete ever, no doubt."

Despite not having the best of fortunes at the international stage back in 2018, Lionel Messi poetically turned it around in 2021, winning the Copa America. He then led Argentina to FIFA World Cup glory in Qatar in 2022, solidifying his claim to being the greatest of all time.

