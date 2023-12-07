Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami shirt receives special honor from Vogue fashion magazine after MLS impact

Vogue magazine has named Lionel Messi's Inter Miami jersey among the top fashion items of 2023. Their statement claimed that the great forward's Inter Miami jersey was sold out immediately after he joined and remains on the wait list on Adidas' website even now.

The magazine was taking a look back at the top fashion items of the year and it featured a football jersey for the first time. Messi's Inter Miami kit was placed #10 and the statement read:

“Immediately following the Messi announcement, the generic Inter Miami jersey, in an unexpected shade of un–Barbie pink, sold out, giving rise to a rich bootleg industry. Now, nearly five months later, the official Messi jersey, sporting his number 10, remains wait-listed in most sizes on the Adidas website.”

Meanwhile, Lionel Messi recently saw his FIFA World Cup Argentina kit go up for auction. The opening bid came at a whopping $5.2 million, with the auction open until December 14.

Lionel Messi has no plans to join another side on loan

With Inter Miami not back in action until February 2024, Lionel Messi was linked with loan moves to Barcelona and Al Hilal. The two sides were reportedly keen on signing the Argentine temporarily but the idea was rejected by the forward.

Speaking to the media ahead of the final MLS game of the season, Messi confirmed that he had no plans to join another side. He wanted to take the time off to rest and said (via GOAL):

"No. It's a shame [we didn't qualify for MLS playoffs]. We came very close. I missed the last few games, we had several injuries. The month of July was very hard for us, we played every three days, we traveled. But we won a tournament, which is important for the club and for what is coming next year."

He added:

"I will train, I will play our upcoming match [against Charlotte FC] and I will try to get here [to the national team] in the best possible way for November. After that, I will enjoy the holidays in Argentina. It's the first time that I am going to have more days off in December, with the holidays, with peace of mind, with my people. In January, I will return again to do preseason. Start from scratch and prepare as best as possible as always."

Lionel Messi played through an injury in a World Cup qualifier game against Brazil last month.