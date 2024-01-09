Lionel Messi's Inter Miami sign USMNT star and two-time MLS Cup winner on a 3-year deal

Lionel Messi's Inter Miami have completed the signing of versatile USMNT star Julian Gressel from MLS side Columbus Crew on a three-year deal. The Germany-born star becomes the second major addition to the MLS side as they look to strengthen their squad ahead of the 2024 season. They also signed Luis Suarez.

Columbus Crew won the MLS Cup in 2023 after signing Gressel halfway through the season, and the 30-year-old made 15 league appearances for them. The experienced MLS campaigner has now joined forces with Inter Miami, reuniting with manager Gerardo Martino.

Gressel won the MLS Cup in 2018 playing under Martino at Atlanta United, and has played 228 times in the league. The USMNT international will join forces with Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez, Sergio Busquets, and Jordi Alba at the DRV PNK Stadium, starting from the 2024 season.

Julian Gressel has scored 27 goals and provided 68 assists in his MLS career, and can play in midfield or at full-back. The experienced star will add quality to the Herons' squad, as they aim to win more silverware in 2024.

Gressel has spent all of his professional career in the MLS, turning out for Atlanta United, D.C United, and the Vancouver Whitecaps. He will prove to be a great addition to the squad, which already contains Lionel Messi.

Inter Miami have shown great ambition this off-season in signing renowned striker Suarez and now, an MLS champion in Gressel. The six-time USMNT international joins the club as a free agent on a deal that will run through the 2026 season, with the option of an extra season.

Lionel Messi, Inter Miami set for globe-trotting pre-season

Inter Miami won the Leagues Cup after the arrival of Lionel Messi last season and narrowly missed out on the US Open Cup, losing in the final. The Herons are now prepared to remedy the situation by putting in the work ahead of the start of the regular season next month.

Martino's side will open their training camp this week before embarking on a seven-game tour from January 19. They will face the national teams of El Salvador in San Salvador, before returning to the USA to face FC Dallas.

Inter Miami will then head to Saudi Arabia for the Riyadh Season Cup, where they will face Al Hilal and Al Nassr in friendlies. They will then head to Asia to face a Hong Kong XI and Vissel Kobe, before returning home to face Newell's Old Boys.

The Herons kick off their regular MLS season with a home match against Real Salt Lake on February 21.