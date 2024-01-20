Lionel Messi's Inter Miami suffer blow as star player gets injured in pre-season friendly

Lionel Messi's Inter Miami teammate Facundo Farias has been injured following the club's pre-season friendly against El Salvador on Saturday (January 20).

The Argentina under-23 international plays as an attacking midfielder for the Herons and made 21 appearances across competitions last season. He bagged three goals and as many assists.

In their latest clash against El Salvador, Farias came on as a substitute at half-time for Messi. However, journalist Jose Armando shared a video in which two people can be seen helping the youngster board the team bus after the game.

Armando wrote on his X account (formerly Twitter):

"The images of Facundo Farias after the game are not good. He is immediately a doubt for Monday's game and the rest of the tour. He can't put weight on his leg. He needed help getting on the bus."

This could come as a blow to Inter Miami, whose MLS campaign commences on February 21 against Real Salt Lake.

Messi and company will be looking for a better finish compared to last season, where they ended 14th in the Eastern Conference. The club were nine points short of Charlotte FC, who occupied the final playoff berth.

However, the Florida-based side won their first-ever trophy in club history. Messi bagged 10 goals in seven appearances to help the side to Leagues Cup success last year.

Lionel Messi's teammate Sergio Busquets highlights Inter Miami's weakness

Lionel Messi's teammate Sergio Busquets has stated that Inter Miami need to concede fewer goals heading into the new MLS season. The Herons conceded 54 goals in the regular season, the second most for a side in the Eastern Conference.

Busquets said (via AS):

“Although we are players who have had a lot of success, we come here to compete. We have to be a solid team, beyond the names. Now we have had a good pre-season, we need to work on being a solid team; try to concede less, especially in defense.”

The former Barcelona man joined Inter Miami along with Lionel Messi last summer. So far, the defensive midfielder has made 20 appearances across competitions but is yet to score his first goal.

Up next for Messi's team is a friendly against FC Dallas on Monday (January 22). They then face Saudi Pro League sides Al-Hilal and Al-Nassr on January 29 and February 1, respectively.