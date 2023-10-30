Lionel Messi's Inter Miami teammate Robert Taylor hilariously dresses up as his bodyguard for Haloween, image goes viral on social media

Inter Miami star Robert Taylor has made a bizarre and hilarious choice for his 2023 Halloween costume selection, choosing to look like Lionel Messi's bodyguard. The versatle Finnish star drew his inspiration for his Halloween costume from Yassine Cheuko, who has become part of the club's regulars.

Since arriving in Florida earlier this year, Lionel Messi has often been flanked by Cheuko, his personal bodyguard since his Paris Saint-Germain days. The former mixed martial artist has been more prominent in Miami than he was in Paris, as he is always seen around the Argentine ace.

Finland international Robert Taylor was one of the first to strike up a partnership with Lionel Messi after he moved to Miami. The versatile 29-year-old, who joined the MLS side in 2022, enjoyed the attacking qualities of the legendary forward in the Leagues Cup.

Taylor assisted Messi to score his second goal of the game against Atlanta United before the 36-year-old returned the favor later in the same match. He assisted another Messi goal in the next match, a win against Orlando City.

To mark Halloween, Taylor put on a skin cap to resemble Cheuko's bald hairstyle and also put on a similar shirt to the one used by the bodyguard. He also put on a fake beard and used fake muscles in the picture he posted on Instagram.

Cheuko found the post funny and reposted it on his Instagram story with a laughing face emoji. He remains on duty with Lionel Messi and was seen with him in Naples, Florida during his son Thiago's game.

Lionel Messi settled properly into life in Miami

Argentine great Lionel Messi joined Inter Miami after leaving PSG in the summer after he was pursued by the Herons co-owner David Beckham. He quickly adapted to life in the USA and was joined by former Barcelona teammates Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba.

Messi has tasted success on the pitch in Miami, winning the Leagues Cup in his first month at the club. He has scored 11 goals and provided five assists in 14 games for them.

Off the pitch, as well, he looks settled in the city with his wife Antonela Roccuzzo, and three sons Thiago, Mateo, and Ciro. Shortly after his transfer, Messi bought a luxury mansion in Miami to show how he wants to feel at home in the city.

He will next be seen in the Herons' two friendlies in China before taking a break after his side failed to make the MLS Playoffs. He will return to action when Inter Miami regroup to prepare for the new season.