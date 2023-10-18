Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami teammate scores stunning free-kick during international duty

Lionel Messi's Inter Miami teammate Robert Taylor scored a superb free kick for Finland against Kazakhstan that the Argentine icon would be proud of.

Taylor was representing Finland in a Euro 2024 qualifier against Kazakhstan on Tuesday (October 17). The Herons attacker opened the scoring in the 28th minute.

The 28-year-old curled an audacious effort past Kazakhstan goalkeeper Igor Shatsky. It was a strike that draws comparisons to the many free kicks Messi has scored throughout his illustrious career.

However, Taylor's goal was in vain as Finland succumbed to a 2-1 defeat at home at the Helsinki Olympic Stadium. Besiktas midfielder Bakhtiyar Zaynutdinov hit a second-half brace, including a penalty as Kazakhstan sealed a comeback victory.

The defeat ended Markku Kanerva's side's hopes of qualifying for Euro 2024 automatically. They sit fourth in Group H, two points behind third-placed Kazakhstan with two games left to play.

However, Taylor can take positives from his display in the defeat on Tuesday night. He'll likely be heading straight for Messi once the duo return to Inter Miami following the international break. He may even be trying to prise away the 2022 FIFA World Cup winner's responsibility of being the Herons' free-kick taker.

Lionel Messi will miss Inter Miami's final MLS home game against Charlotte FC

The Argentina captain won't be able to face Charlotte FC at DRV PNK.

Lionel Messi is currently on international duty with Argentina, playing in a 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier against Peru tonight (October 18). Thus, the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner will be unavailable when Inter Miami face Charlotte FC on Wednesday.

It will be the Herons' final home game of the MLS season, although their campaign has already ended as they cannot reach the playoffs. He could feature in Vice City's final game of the season against Charlotte away from home on Saturday (October 21).

However, Inter Miami boss Gerardo Martino doesn't seem intent on risking Messi for the clash given playoffs are now out of the question. He said (via the American newspaper the Miami Herald):

"We will evaluate not only Leo, but all players who are with their national teams when they return Thursday, as we are out of the playoffs, and we don’t want to run any risks.”

Lionel Messi has missed the Herons' last five games due to a muscular injury. He sustained the injury in a 4-0 thrashing against Toronto FC on September 21 and Martino's men have been winless since.