Lionel Messi's Inter Miami teammate set to join rival MLS club - Reports

Lionel Messi's Inter Miami teammate, right-back DeAndre Yedlin, is reportedly closing in on a permanent transfer to MLS side FC Cincinnati.

Inter Miami have signed several players in recent transfer windows, creating a need for them to sell some to avoid financial trouble. They are now set to do so by sanctioning the transfer of right-back Yedlin for $172,000, as per a report from transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

DeAndre Yedlin joined Inter Miami in 2022 and has played 82 times for the side and was the club captain before Lionel Messi arrived. The former Newcastle United man has also featured 81 times for his country, with his most recent cap coming in 2023.

Yedlin is joining FC Cincinnati as a direct replacement for former Atletico Madrid man Santiago Arias, who left the side this winter. The 30-year-old had featured in all three of Inter Miami's matches in the MLS this season.

The transfer of Yedlin will give Inter Miami increased budget flexibility, seeing as the right-back had a cap hit of $683,000. They may now choose to target a new right-back signing or look inwards for a solution.

New signing Julian Gressel can easily play in the position, having done so in the past for his former teams. The presence of Federico Redondo in the squad also helps further, as the versatile Gressel can leave his central midfield role.

Lionel Messi named in Argentina squad for friendlies

Inter Miami captain Lionel Messi has been included in the Argentina squad for two friendlies against El Salvador and Costa Rica this month. The 36-year-old will turn out for La Albiceleste during their tour of the USA in late March.

Messi has started the 2024 MLS season in impressive form, having ended the 2023 season with injury concerns. His participation in pre-season was also limited as he looked to avoid a recurrence of his recent injury issues.

Lionel Messi has scored three goals and provided an assist in three MLS appearances this season, including a brace in the Clasico against Orlando City. The former Barcelona man will be keen to add to his 106 goals in the colours of his country when he makes his 181st appearance, potentially.

Argentina boss Lionel Scaloni will see his side face El Salvador on March 22 at the Lincoln Field Stadium before facing Costa Rica on March 26 at the Los Angeles Coliseum.

